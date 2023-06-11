“I was playing s*** to be honest” – Manchester City star makes honest admission after Champions League triumph

Rodri scored the winner in the 68th minute as Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. They defeated Inter Milan by a score of 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Despite rising up as an unlikely hero, Rodri was far from impressed with his performance on the night. Speaking after the game, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder said about the win (via Mirror):

"I’m emotional. This is a dream come true. All these guys [the fans] around here, waited I don’t know how many years - 20, 30, 40. I’ve been here just four but we deserve. The last years we were so close, it is a dream for all of us."

He added:

"I think we made history, but the good thing is that we want more. This group has more ambition, but this is a dream we have to enjoy because these moments never happen again. Of course we hope next year, it is so difficult, but we deserve to celebrate."

"What a team we faced. Unbelievable. The way they defend and the way they counter attack, they deserve lots of credit because they are a great team. But, I don’t want to forget about my lads. We gave everything."

Rodri said about his performance:

"It was an unbelievable effort from everyone. I wasn’t good in the first half, I was playing s*** to be honest, and then this shows the mentality to overcome the situation in the end. I scored a goal, unbelievable."

Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester City for their UEFA Champions League triumph

By winning the UEFA Champions League this season, Manchester City became the first English team since Manchester United in 1999 to win the treble. Rio Ferdinand lauded the Cityzens for their performance.

Speaking after Manchester City's remarkable achievement, Ferdinand said:

"Immortal. Statues galore. They’ve earned it. Listen, this team have played a brand of football that is looked at around the world and is admired. This has been a project and a process for many years now with Pep Guardiola coming in."

While Pep Guardiola turned City into a super team in English football, the Champions League trophy was missing from their cabinet. They have finally achieved the crowning glory with the win against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium.

