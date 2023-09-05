“I position myself in line with what everyone has done” – Sergio Busquets breaks silence on kiss controversy involving Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

More than two weeks after the occurrence of the incident, former Spain international Sergio Busquets has finally shared his views on the Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso debacle. Similar to the rest of his footballing peers, the defensive midfielder has also condemned the act, pledging his support towards Hermoso.

Starring in yet another game on American soil, Sergio Busquets once again proved his worth by playing a pivotal role in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. The 35-year-old veteran made a whopping nine ball recoveries in the middle of the park while maintaining a 75% tackling percentage.

Following the conclusion of the match, Busquets was tasked with addressing a press conference. While talking to the media, a line of questioning regarding the Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso controversy was put in front of him, prompting a response from Busquets. The former Barcelona man shared his two cents on the matter without any hesitation, stating (source: El Nacional):

"I position myself in line with what everyone has done, not tolerating, not consenting to the actions of the president."

"All my support for Jenni and for all the players, of course."

Busquets' comments add to the overwhelming support that Jenni Hermoso has been receiving from the footballing fraternity, and rightly so. The Pachuca midfielder has the complete backing of her teammates, with the entire World Cup-winning squad refusing to turn up for national duty until Luis Rubiales' sacking is officiated.

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta recently penned a note in support of Jenni Hermoso against Luis Rubiales

Aside from Busquets, his long-term Barcelona and La Roja partner Andres Iniesta has also come out to speak in favor of Jenni Hermoso. The legendary midfielder took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on the unfortunate incident, stating:

"After what has happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness, as a person, as the father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer."

"I believe that we cannot tolerate performances like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished a milestone as big as winning a World Cup."

"Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has held on to his position, who has not admitted that his behavior has been unacceptable and that it is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world."

Despite the backlash, the disgraced RFEF president is yet to be officially ousted from his office.