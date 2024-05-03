“I could possibly see him going to Old Trafford in the summer" - Pundit tips Manchester United to sign Chelsea veteran in the summer

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has stunningly claimed that Chelsea star Thiago Silva could join Manchester United in the summer.

Silva, 39, recently announced that he will be leaving the Blues at the end of the season. The Brazilian joined the Stamford Bridge club in 2020 and has made 151 appearances for them.

United, meanwhile, have suffered from defensive frailty this term. Erik ten Hag's side have conceded a mega 77 goals from 47 matches across competitions. They have also suffered from persistent injury issues in the back line. Ten Hag has been forced to play Casemiro as a center-back recently.

Lawrenson has now made a bold prediction about Silva, telling Paddy Power (via FourFourTwo):

"I could see Thiago Silva going to another Premier League team this summer. But the only thing is that he needs to play in a back three. There are teams who play in a three and he has shown he can still play."

Mark Lawrenson added that several Premier League teams might show interest in Silva, who becomes a free agent in the summer. Lawrenson also named Manchester United as a potential next destination for the Chelsea star.

"I could possibly see him going to Old Trafford in the summer, and you'd know he'd be a good signing for them as long as he can stay fit because he's been a top player but he also looks fit, can play the ball out from the back comfortably, which is something Manchester United haven't had from their central defenders this season," he said.

William Gallas wants Chelsea to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has urged the Blues to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. He thinks both Marcus Rashford and Fernandes could be valuable additions to the Blues squad.

Fernandes has been linked with an Old Trafford exit in the summer and Gallas reckons that the Stamford Bridge club should make a move for the Portuguese midfielder.

He said (via football.london):

"Both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could be good options for Chelsea. Both are quality players. Bruno could definitely be the kind of midfielder who has the quality to play in the number 10 roles, where Chelsea lack strength."

United signed Mason Mount from the Blues in the summer. Swooping Fernandes from the Red Devils could also be a perfect response from the Stamford Bridge club to their Premier League rivals.