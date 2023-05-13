Fans are convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo has unfollowed Bernardo Silva on Instagram after the Portuguese claimed that Lionel Messi is one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this year.
Silva claimed that, along with Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior, Messi is among the favorites to lift the individual award. He further added that Messi is the favorite at the moment, as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to L'Equipe, the Manchester City star said:
"If Haaland wins the league and the CL, you can put him in the Ballon d'Or discussion, and you can also talk about Vini Jr. if Madrid win the CL, but in general, it is between Messi and the winner of the champions, and so far, I will give it to Messi."
Fans, though, are claiming that Ronaldo doesn't follow Silva anymore on social media after his comments. Although it is unsure if Ronaldo followed Silva before, one fan claimed:
"Bernardo silva said he’s backing messi to win the ballon dor naa ronaldo has unfollowed him. i pray he gets portugal n.t call up."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans claim that Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed Bernardo Silva after he made the Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or claim:
Coach claimed that former Arsenal star is just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Marseille coach Igor Tudor recently heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez, claiming that the Chilean is just behind superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.
Sanchez has been a crucial player for Olympique Marseille this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 40 matches across competitions.
Speaking about the former Arsenal ace, Tudor said (via RMC Sport):
“He is a key player for us, underlines the Olympian coach. There is an OM with and an OM without Alexis Sanchez. He is a player of another level. We may forget that, because it is someone very normal, very humble. He doesn't behave like a star."
He continued:
"After aliens like Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland and Mbappé, he's just behind. He's an irreplaceable player. When he's not there , we feel it."
Alexis Sanchez made a name for himself during his time at clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal. His rich vein of form helped him establish himself as one of the best players in the world.