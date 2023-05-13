Fans are convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo has unfollowed Bernardo Silva on Instagram after the Portuguese claimed that Lionel Messi is one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Silva claimed that, along with Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior, Messi is among the favorites to lift the individual award. He further added that Messi is the favorite at the moment, as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Manchester City star said:

"If Haaland wins the league and the CL, you can put him in the Ballon d'Or discussion, and you can also talk about Vini Jr. if Madrid win the CL, but in general, it is between Messi and the winner of the champions, and so far, I will give it to Messi."

Fans, though, are claiming that Ronaldo doesn't follow Silva anymore on social media after his comments. Although it is unsure if Ronaldo followed Silva before, one fan claimed:

"Bernardo silva said he’s backing messi to win the ballon dor naa ronaldo has unfollowed him. i pray he gets portugal n.t call up."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as fans claim that Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed Bernardo Silva after he made the Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or claim:

bliLo ☆ @iamunamed10 : i think messi is the best player in the.....

Ronaldo: Bernardo silva: i think messi is the best player in the.....Ronaldo: Bernardo silva 🇵🇹 : i think messi is the best player in the.....Ronaldo: https://t.co/KCaaj2eGQD

MESSI FC 🇦🇷 @fcb10futbol Ballon d'Or winner?



Bernardo Silva: “Until this moment I would give it to Messi.”



Ronaldo: Ballon d'Or winner? Bernardo Silva: “Until this moment I would give it to Messi.”Ronaldo: https://t.co/znee3ypSwT

𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇 🫡🇦🇷 @IamDoe__



i pray he gets portugal n.t call up bernardo silva said he’s backing messi to win the ballon dor naa ronaldo has unfollowed him.i pray he gets portugal n.t call up bernardo silva said he’s backing messi to win the ballon dor naa ronaldo has unfollowed him.i pray he gets portugal n.t call up 😂😭🙏 https://t.co/u1tvyqfNit

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste



Bernardo Silva🗣️: Until this moment I will give it to Messi because he won the World Cup.



He is supposed to be a Ronaldo supporter. 🤣 Ballon Dor?Bernardo Silva🗣️: Until this moment I will give it to Messi because he won the World Cup.He is supposed to be a Ronaldo supporter. Ballon Dor?Bernardo Silva🗣️: Until this moment I will give it to Messi because he won the World Cup.He is supposed to be a Ronaldo supporter.😆😂🤣 https://t.co/AsGz8eLT5M

BarçaVerse @_BarcaVerse_ | Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed Bernardo Silva after he said Messi deserves the Ballon D'or 🙃 | Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed Bernardo Silva after he said Messi deserves the Ballon D'or 🙃 🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo unfollowed Bernardo Silva after he said Messi deserves the Ballon D'or 🙃

LM 🇦🇷⁷ @Leo_messii_7 twitter.com/Leo_messii_7/s… LM 🇦🇷⁷ @Leo_messii_7



Certain someone won't like that 🤣 Bernardo Silva 🎙️: "The race for the ballon d'or is between Messi and the winner of the champions League (Haaland/vini), and so far I will give it to Messi"Certain someone won't like that Bernardo Silva 🎙️: "The race for the ballon d'or is between Messi and the winner of the champions League (Haaland/vini), and so far I will give it to Messi"Certain someone won't like that 😭🤣 https://t.co/K3vj4kmyG7 No way Ronaldo already unfollowed Bernardo Silva on Instagram No way Ronaldo already unfollowed Bernardo Silva on Instagram 😭😭 twitter.com/Leo_messii_7/s… https://t.co/ZjqSCzL3yZ

LM 🇦🇷⁷ @Leo_messii_7



Certain someone won't like that 🤣 Bernardo Silva 🎙️: "The race for the ballon d'or is between Messi and the winner of the champions League (Haaland/vini), and so far I will give it to Messi"Certain someone won't like that Bernardo Silva 🎙️: "The race for the ballon d'or is between Messi and the winner of the champions League (Haaland/vini), and so far I will give it to Messi"Certain someone won't like that 😭🤣 https://t.co/K3vj4kmyG7

Coach claimed that former Arsenal star is just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Marseille coach Igor Tudor recently heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez, claiming that the Chilean is just behind superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

Sanchez has been a crucial player for Olympique Marseille this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 40 matches across competitions.

Speaking about the former Arsenal ace, Tudor said (via RMC Sport):

“He is a key player for us, underlines the Olympian coach. There is an OM with and an OM without Alexis Sanchez. He is a player of another level. We may forget that, because it is someone very normal, very humble. He doesn't behave like a star."

He continued:

"After aliens like Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland and Mbappé, he's just behind. He's an irreplaceable player. When he's not there , we feel it."

Alexis Sanchez made a name for himself during his time at clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal. His rich vein of form helped him establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Poll : 0 votes