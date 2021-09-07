“I predicted that Tuchel would be one of the best coaches in the world” - Mainz sporting director on Chelsea boss

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has revealed he predicted Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would become one of the best coaches in the world.

The German coach led Chelsea to only their second Champions League title in May earlier this year. Tuchel is expected to challenge the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for the Premier League title this season.

After failing to lift the Champions League with PSG in 2020, Tuchel became the third German manager in as many years to win the elusive title a year later.

Earlier in his career, the German had a successful spell in charge of Mainz after replacing Jürgen Klopp, and he forged a good understanding with Heidel.

Heidel, who has seen both Klopp and Tuchel lift the Champions League, said he always believed Tuchel would become one of the best in the world.

"I was very happy for him. But I always predicted that Tuchel would be one of the best coaches in the world. It was not a big surprise for me, but he has arrived where he belongs," Heidel said.

"I am proud of Klopp and Tuchel, not me. I'm just happy about the path they've taken and that it started in Mainz,” he added.

Chelsea are one of the contenders for the Premier League under Tuchel this season

After making a good start to the season, Chelsea are expected to push the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool for the title this season.

If Tuchel does indeed win the Premier League with Chelsea this season, he will become only the second German manager to do so. Jürgen Klopp is currently the only German manager to win the Premier League.

Considering how well Chelsea have played since Tuchel took charge in January this year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Blues mount a serious title challenge.

Chelsea strengthened their team in the recently concluded transfer window and now have all the pieces to compete with reigning champions Manchester City and others.

The Blues will also hope to defend their Champions League crown this year, so Tuchel will need to make use of the incredible squad depth Chelsea possess.

