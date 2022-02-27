"I prefer to create one or two chances and win the game" - Bruno Fernandes suggests Manchester United are better when they don't control games

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is frustrated that his team wasn't able to secure a win over Watford even after dominating the whole game. Speaking to the press after the match, Fernandes revealed that United are better in matches when they don't control the game.

Bruno Fernandes had a frustrating day against Watford as he squandered some important chances. The Portuguese midfielder was also very poor with his passes and lost the ball on many occasions. The lack of cohesion between Manchester United's forwards cost the team two points.

Bruno Fernandes, who was United's captain against Watford, expressed his frustration for not being clinical enough up front. The Portuguese midfielder added that he would prefer to create one or two chances and win the game instead of controlling the whole game. Bruno Fernandes (H/T MEN) said:

"The game was the same as what happened against Middlesbrough in the cup. But we didn't go through in that one and we didn't win today, so I prefer to create one or two chances and win the game and probably sometimes not have the control of the game in our hands."

Arsalan @lapulgaprop_ Bruno Fernandes could have easily passed it Ronaldo here Bruno Fernandes could have easily passed it Ronaldo here https://t.co/stGh7RTn0N

Fans will have been disappointed with United's result against Watford. The fact that United failed to score a goal even after attempting 22 shots summed up their performance.

Fans let down by Manchester United forwards against Watford

Coming into the match, the Red Devils would have expected their club to win against a team that are battling relegation. It was the perfect game for Manchester United to keep the momentum that they have been building up over the past few matches going.

However, the team's performance turned out to be a huge letdown as the match ended in a goalless draw. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga failed to capitalize on the chances United managed to create.

UtdArena @UtdArena Manchester United have created 19 ‘big’ chances in their last six games — 2nd most in the league behind Liverpool (29). They have converted just five of them. Liverpool have scored 17. Manchester United have created 19 ‘big’ chances in their last six games — 2nd most in the league behind Liverpool (29). They have converted just five of them. Liverpool have scored 17.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick even played with five attacking players towards the end of the game and the team still struggled to break the deadlock.

United desperately needed a win to stay alive in the race for a top-four finish. A good result would have also helped them gain some confidence before facing Manchester City next week.

The Red Devils will need to improve their current situation as soon as possible as they are also set to face Liverpool and Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar