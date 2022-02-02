"I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits" - Muller issues emphatic response when asked about 'feeding' Haaland with assists as a potential teammate

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller had an interesting response when asked about a potential future link-up with current Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Muller has played alongside many top strikers during his career, including Miroslav Klose and currently Robert Lewandowski. He surprisingly gave a feisty response when speaking to BILD about “feeding” the Dortmund striker as a Bayern teammate. He responded:

“I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits”

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo So that's Thomas Muller, Erling Haaland and a horse up front for Bayern next season, then? So that's Thomas Muller, Erling Haaland and a horse up front for Bayern next season, then? 💪 https://t.co/EGbIveMQGX

His response has taken many aback, especially given Bayern Munich’s history of recruiting Bundesliga’s top talents with current striker Lewandowski having joined from Dortmund in 2014.

Haaland is one of the world’s top emerging talents, having taken the Bundesliga by storm since his €22.5 million move from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. With 56 goals in 57 appearances in Bundesliga at the age of just 21, he has attracted interest from the world's biggest clubs and Bayern are interested.

However, after Muller's comments there will be doubt cast upon Haaland potentially moving to the Allianz Arena.

The situation at Bayern is one of interest concerning the striker's role. Current striker Lewandowski, 33, is coming to the end of his contract next season.

Despite the club wanting him to stay the feeling is there is a need to look for a future replacement. Haaland would certainly be the perfect candidate.

Should Haaland join Bayern or go elsewhere?

Nearly every club in world football would like to have the Norwegian striker at their disposal. Not just because of his unbelievable scoring record but because of his overall game.

The Dortmund striker bullies defenders and has formidable speed for someone of his stature is what sets him apart from others.

A move to Bayern Munich would likely be a success given the track record of Bayern's Bundesliga signings.

Team Haaland @ErlingHaaland9i | Erling Haaland for Borussia Dortmund:



▪︎ 79 Games

▪︎ 80 Goals

▪︎ 21 Assists



Goalscoring machine 🤖 | Erling Haaland for Borussia Dortmund:▪︎ 79 Games▪︎ 80 Goals▪︎ 21 AssistsGoalscoring machine 🤖 📊| Erling Haaland for Borussia Dortmund: ▪︎ 79 Games ▪︎ 80 Goals ▪︎ 21 Assists Goalscoring machine 🤖 https://t.co/yAOiye8okx

Add in the managerial talents of current Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, whose pressing philosophy has been heavily influenced by Ralf Rangnick.

That's where things get interesting. Other options for the striker could be too persuasive to turn down. He could perhaps dominate world football by joining Manchester City and working under Pep Guardiola.

He has also been linked with a move to UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea.

La Liga is another option for a striker who is certainly not at a loss when it comes to his next move with Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested.

Whoever he joins, the forward will certainly be a top talent even if Muller has something to say about it.

Edited by Aditya Singh