"I prefer they go to a little school with friends" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi opens up on his children's lives, says 'they love football' 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Lionel Messi recently said that his kids like football and are very competitive.

The Argentine has three kids - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Thiago, the oldest of the three, has a silent personality, while Mateo is very competitive like his father. Ciro, meanwhile, doesn't have a 'defined personality' yet.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, said that he wants his kids to enjoy the game with their friends for now rather than follow a strict regime. In an interview, he said (via ESPN):

"I want my children to do what makes them happy. They love football, where they can find a little field and a ball. In a more professional club they demand a lot from you. I prefer that they go to a little school with friends."

He added:

"I don't let them win ... well from time to time. Mateo is the same as me when I was little. He doesn't like to lose at anything, he loses and makes a mess. He doesn't know how to lose; he doesn't like to lose. He is nothing like Thiago, who is calm. He's a phenomenon, He's good. Ciro still hasn't defined his personality well. He copies Mateo a lot, and they go against me a lot."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi says his son Mateo is just like he was as a child 🥺 Messi says his son Mateo is just like he was as a child 🥺❤️ https://t.co/0vdU379ouE

It will be interesting to see if Lionel Messi's sons follow in their father's footsteps and make a name for themselves in the sport.

The PSG man has won almost every major title for club and country, but the FIFA World Cup is conspicuous by its absence in his trophy cabinet. Messi will look to win it with Argentina in Qatar later this year in what could be his last appearance at the quadrennial tournament.

PSG playmaker Lionel Messi on becoming a manager in future

Lionel Messi, 35, says that he doesn't want to become a manager in the future. However, he spoke about Zinedine Zidane, who said something similar but eventually became Real Madrid manager. He led them to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, among other honours.

When asked about his future, Messi said:

"I don't think about what I've achieved, I'm always thinking about what's to come. I'm not going to be a coach, but Zidane said that, and then he was coach and champion of the Champions League. I like sports management, team building, accompanying the coach, but I'm not 100% sure either."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lionel Messi: "Becoming a coach? I don't really intend to be a coach, but Zidane said exactly that and after that, he became a coach and won the Champions League 3 times." Lionel Messi: "Becoming a coach? I don't really intend to be a coach, but Zidane said exactly that and after that, he became a coach and won the Champions League 3 times." https://t.co/g8Jwbue4Jc

PSG fans will hope that Lionel Messi doesn't hang up his boots just yet. He has started the season brilliantly, contributing eight goals and as many assists in 13 games across competitions.

