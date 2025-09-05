"I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good" - Lionel Messi provides 2026 FIFA World Cup update after last competitive game in Argentina

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has admitted he would prefer not to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he doesn't feel good physically due to his age. The 38-year-old's comments arrived after he scored a brilliant brace for La Albiceleste in their 3-0 win over Venezuela (September 4).Lionel Messi was left in tears during and after the Venezuela clash, having played his final competitive match in Argentina in front of the Estadio Mas Monumental faithful. When asked if he would feature for his nation next summer at the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Messi replied (via @AlbicelesteTalk):&quot;Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another...Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That’s it taking it day by day, going by how I feel.&quot;He added:&quot;Day by day trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup.&quot;&quot;Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So we’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I’ll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well and then I'll decide.&quot;Messi has established himself as arguably the greatest international footballer of all time, having recorded 114 goals and 61 assists in 194 appearances for Argentina across all competitions. He played an integral role in Qatar, helping his side win the 2022 FIFA World Cup before also claiming the 2024 Copa America.How did Lionel Messi fare for Argentina during their 3-0 win over Venezuela?Lionel Messi capped off his final competitive international game in Argentina with a brilliant brace, helping his nation defeat Venezuela 3-0 in their World Cup qualifier clash. Argentina are currently at the summit of the CONMEBOL table with 38 points from 17 games.Messi was named the Player of the Match, garnering a match rating of 9.3, as per FotMob. He created four chances, scored two goals, and landed four shots on target from an attempted seven (57 percent accuracy). He also made 10 passes into the final third and completed seven accurate long balls from eight attempts.Additionally, Lionel Messi has also confirmed he won't feature in their next match against Ecuador (September 9) to rest and recover ahead of Inter Miami's upcoming MLS schedule.