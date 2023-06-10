“I prefer to relax” – Gareth Bale offers hilarious reply when asked to choose between partying with Neymar or Jack Grealish

Former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale recently provided a hilarious response when asked to choose between Neymar and Jack Grealish as his preferred partner for partying. The Welshman said that he would rather relax than go to a party with either of the players.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Bale said:

“Party with Neymar or Grealish? Neither. I prefer to relax.”

Both Neymar and Grealish are famous for their partying lifestyles. However, Bale is seemingly not a fan of partying. Judging by the athlete he is, that shouldn't come as a surprise. Apart from football, Bale likes to spend his spare time playing golf and other sports.

Jack Grealish and Neymar's season in a nutshell

Jack Grealish's Manchester City side have been phenomenal this season. They have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. City will play Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League later tonight.

The Englishman has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola's team this season. He has made 49 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

Neymar, on the other hand, has had an injury-plagued campaign for Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian had to undergo ankle surgery, and his season came to a premature end.

He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games before the setback. He was one of PSG's best players before the injury. The Parisians, though, managed to win the Ligue 1 title yet again this term.

Their Brazilian number 10's future, however, has been up in the air. He has been linked with a move away from the club. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the player.

While his off-field activities are often under scrutiny, the 31-year-old is still a world-class player. He is far from the twilight stages of his career. Hence, any team can benefit from his services. What the future holds for the attacker remains to be seen.

