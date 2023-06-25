"I prefer not to say anything" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to comment when asked about the Gunners' pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Arsenal have earmarked Rice as their top transfer priority this summer. The West Ham midfielder had a stellar 2022/23 season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals, and providing four assists. He also helped the Hammers win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In an interview with Futblog FIFA, Mikel Arteta was asked about the club's interest in Declan Rice. He replied:

"I can't talk about players who are not in the club. I prefer not to say anything."

West Ham have reportedly rejected two bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old's services as they want £100 million upfront. The Gunners' second bid was believed to be worth £90 million, which was to be paid in several installments (via The Daily Mail).

Arsenal are reportedly set to match West Ham's asking price for Rice and will submit their final offer of £100 million including add-ons. Premier League rivals Manchester City have also entered the race to sign the 24-year-old so the Gunners will want to seal the transfer quickly.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives honest response when asked if his side could have won the 2022-23 Premier League

Mikel Arteta gave an honest and articulate answer when asked if he believed Arsenal could have won the Premier League last season.

The young Gunners side were looking to secure the club's first league title in 19 years. They had a brilliant first half of the season and were at the summit of the table for an astounding 248 days.

Unfortunately, they suffered several injuries during the business end of the season, which halted their momentum. Manchester City were able to secure the title with 89 points, whereas Mikel Arteta and Co. finished with 84 points.

In the aforementioned interview, Arteta gave his opinion:

"At many moments. The team gave me arguments and we had a connection with the people. People believed in it. But when we started to get injuries, I felt it was going to cost us. The level of demand could not be maintained. If you want to win the Premiership against City, you have to get to April-May with all the players available and at their best. And we, because of injuries, didn't get there."

When asked about what the team was missing, Arteta replied:

"Many things. Those three draws in a row that we had [Pool, West Ham and Soton] penalized us, and all the misfortunes that happened [two comebacks going two up]. There were three or four injuries to important players and from there, everything got complicated."

With Arsenal aiming to add depth to their squad, they will try to push for the league title again next season.

