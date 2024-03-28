"I am pretty confident" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Chelsea vs Burnley

Football pundit and one-time Premier League winner Chris Sutton believes Chelsea will beat Burnley when the two teams meet this weekend. The Blues will host the Clarets at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, March 30.

Mauricio Pochettino's men currently sit 11th in the standings with 39 points from 27 matches. They are five points behind seventh-placed West Ham United, who have played two games more.

Vincent Kompany's side, meanwhile, are 19th with just 17 points from 29 outings. They have won only four times all season and are five points adrift of Luton Town in 17th place.

Given the difference in their positions on the table, Sutton is confident that Saturday's fixture will end in a home win. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"I really cannot win with Burnley, who beat Brentford at Turf Moor last time out after I had given up on them ever getting anything at home. I don't seem to do much better with Chelsea, whose inconsistency for most of this season has made predicting their results very difficult, but I am pretty confident I will be right about them this time.

"Recent results for Mauricio Pochettino's side have actually been a lot more steady and, with the FA Cup semi-finals to come, they can still finish a disappointing season on a positive note. Chelsea were too strong for Burnley earlier in the season, and I am expecting the same story at Stamford Bridge."

The Blues were unbeaten in their last four matches across competitions before this month's international break. They beat Leicester City 4-2 in the FA Cup quarterfinals in their most recent game.

Burnley, meanwhile, won just once and lost three of their last five outings before the international break. However, that win - a 2-1 success against Brentford - came in their most recent outing.

Chelsea thrashed Burnley when the two teams clashed earlier this season

As referenced by Sutton, Chelsea had no problems seeing off Burnley when the two teams clashed in the Premier League earlier this season.

That match at Turf Moor back in October saw Wilson Odobert give the hosts a surprise 15th-minute lead. However, the visitors hit back three minutes before half-time through an Ameen Al-Dakhil own-goal.

Cole Palmer then handed Pochettino's men the lead with a 50th-minute penalty, while Raheem Sterling added a third 15 minutes later. Nicolas Jackson rounded up the scoring in the 74th minute to give Chelsea a 4-1 win.