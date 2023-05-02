“I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me” – When David Beckham made hilarious Lionel Messi claim after Barcelona clash

David Beckham hilariously claimed in 2020 that he was forced into retirement by Lionel Messi. The Englishman revealed that the Argentine running past him during a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona match was the decision maker.

The Manchester United legend called it quits in 2013 after a short stint at PSG. He also played for Real Madrid and LA Galaxy during his career while having loan spells at AC Milan and Preston North End.

Speaking to the media about his decision to retire, Beckham claimed that it was Messi who made him hang his boots. He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me. We were ahead. [Messi] came on and Barcelona scored. Despite my age, I enjoyed playing and the team was good in both games. We did things to be proud of. We didn't lose to them."

Beckham played just the final few minutes after coming on in the 83rd minute for Marco Verratti. The scoreline was already 3-3 and the Englishman ended the game with a booking.

David Beckham looking to sign Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

David Beckham has always wanted to sign Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The former footballer is the co-owner of the MLS club and spoke openly about his plans.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"Well you know what, we've got great opportunities down in Miami. We've been contacted by a lot of different players over possibly coming to join the team. As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo... I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in then great."

MLS commissioner Don Garber also believes that the league will do everything in their power to help Inter Miami sign the Argentine star. He was at the Associated Press Sports Editors last month when he told CBS Sports:

"We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him [Lionel Messi], to come up with a program for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that I think could be unprecedented globally, let alone unprecedented here in our country because I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States."

Lionel Messi has his contract expiring at the end of the season and has been linked with a return to Barcelona. However, their financial issues could force him to look at other options.

Poll : 0 votes