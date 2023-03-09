"I was probably one of the worst in the group" - Chelsea superstar reveals he was almost released aged 16

Reece James has revealed he was close to being released by Chelsea as a teenager. The Englishman claims he was one of the worst in his group, but the club took a chance by offering him a contract.

The full-back claims that he grew up as a striker and gradually moved into midfield. However, he started playing as a right-back at 15 and hated it initially.

Speaking to England Football, James claimed that he was not fond of the right-back position but grew into it slowly. He said:

"When I was growing up, I was a striker and I idolised Didier Drogba. He played in my team, he played in my position and I always looked up to him. I just wanted to be like him, score like him and celebrate like him. I stopped playing striker around the age of 11 or 12 and moved my way back into midfield. I had three or four years there and then found myself at right back around the age of 15. I hated it for two or three years."

Continuing about his position, James added:

"I didn't like it, and then one day it just clicked, and I started to really enjoy it, around the age of 17. But it did take a lot of getting used to. I ended up staying at Chelsea the whole time once I joined, but there was probably a stage where I was close to getting released around the age of 15 or 16. I was probably one of the worst in the group, and they were unsure of how I was going to develop. They took a gamble on me by giving me a contract, and I had to work hard to prove to people that I can play and achieve what I want to achieve."

Reece James signed a new deal at Chelsea last year

Reece James has become a regular at Chelsea and has committed his future to the club.

The Englishman wants to become the club captain soon and has admitted that it remains his aim at Stamford Bridge.

The new board offered him a six-year contract last year, which was swiftly signed. His new deal sees him remain at the club until 2028.

