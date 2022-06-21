"I have a problem with Jack Grealish because I think he's a moron at times" - Simon Jordan comments on Manchester City star's extravagant parties in Las Vegas 

Simon Jordan believes Manchester City star Jack Grealish should be judged for his on-pitch behavior and not his parties during the season break. The talkSPORT pundit added that Pep Guardiola should be the only one to determine how much the Englishman should be allowed to party in the off-season.

Grealish has been throwing parties in Las Vegas this summer, and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was also a part of one. The two Premier League footballers were seen partying together along with their friends as they enjoyed their break from football.

The parties have become a talking point in England, and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes people are being too harsh on the Manchester City star. He said:

"Do we believe that him going and letting off steam in a 'gotcha' mentality is sensible? Because it gives a backlash and allows people to make stories out of Grealish's activities in the post-season? Yeah, because so what? Is he not allowed to go out and have a breather because we have a 'gotcha press'? Why do we have a problem with this?"

He further said:

"I have a problem with Jack Grealish because I think he's a moron at times but why would anyone think he's a Mensa candidate? Are we talking about it stopping him from being a top class footballer? Because Pep Guardiola will determine that."

He also noted:

"Pep Guardiola will evaluate if this boy's seriousness to play for the elite club in English football is going to be affected by him having a blowout on a three week break. I've been very hard on Jack Grealish but I think this is an utter irrelevance."

Has Manchester City star Jack Grealish become a target?

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy was also on the talkSPORT show and added that Jack Grealish had become a target.

He claims players in the past were also known for such parties, but the Manchester City star is a talking point because of social media.

"It's hard for me to compare. No I didn't [behave myself] but we didn't have the social media that we've got now so it's hard to be critical of Jack. He has made a rod for his own back, and he has become a target."

Grealish joined Manchester City last summer for a reported £100 million fee and went on to win the Premier League, but managed just three goals and three assists in the league all season.

