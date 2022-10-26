"I have my problems" - Sporting Lisbon manager reveals why the club will not sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that while Sporting CP are dreaming of a return for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, the club cannot afford to pay his wages.

The Portugal icon started his career at Sporting before moving to the Red Devils in the summer of 2003. He is considered a legend at the club despite scoring just five times and making six assists in 31 games across competitions.

Sporting have even named their training ground after Cristiano Ronaldo in honor of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Amorim, who has been the Portuguese side's manager since March of 2020, recently admitted that everyone at the club wants Ronaldo to return.

However, he also stated that he is happy with the squad at his disposal and that the club cannot afford to onboard the Manchester United star's wages. He said (h/t Metro):

"Ronaldo is a top player. He is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don’t have the money to pay his wages."

"I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem. But I have my problems so it is Ten Hag’s problem! I am very happy with my players, no problem at all at the moment."

United boss Erik Ten Hag has certainly had problems with Cristiano Ronaldo ever since the Dutchman replaced Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese walked out of Old Trafford before the full-time whistle in his team's 2-0 win at Old Trafford on October 19.

The former Real Madrid attacker was suspended for the subsequent Premier League outing against Chelsea, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo is will be frustrated with his lack of playing time. Out of his eight league appearances so far this season, the Portuguese has started just two of those games.

Sporting CP's concerns are valid; Cristiano Ronaldo is by far Manchester United's highest earner

Ronaldo is the highest-paid player at Manchester United by a healthy margin. The 37-year-old reportedly pockets a weekly salary of £515,385 at the club. David de Gea is second, earning £375,000 per week at Old Trafford.

These are wages that the Primeira Liga outfit cannot fathom paying. Winger Francisco Trincao is the club's highest-paid player with a salary of £65,078 per week (h/t SalarySport).

Ronaldo's contract expires in the summer of 2023 but includes an option for an extension by another year. Unless he dramatically decreases his wage demands, a fairytale reunion with Sporting looks unlikely.

