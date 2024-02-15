"I was so proud of going there" - Jose Mourinho opens up on his time as Manchester United manager

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has opened up on his time spent at the club. The Portuguese manager has revealed that he looks back at his time with the Red Devils with utmost pride and happiness.

Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest managers of the modern era and has managed a host of top clubs in Europe. He spent two and a half years at Manchester United during his illustrious career.

While Mourinho did not enjoy the success he was brought in to achieve with the Red Devils, his time at the club can't be considered as a failure either. Despite the club not being at their best, they won three trophies under Mourinho, including the Europa League.

While discussing his time at Manchester United, Mourinho admitted that he is incredibly proud to have managed the same club managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. He said, as quoted by Centre Devils:

"The club, the history, everything, to be a coach in the same club as Sir Alex, you have to feel it, you have to feel the pride and responsibility and I felt it. I loved it, I loved my time there. I was so proud of going there. I was even prouder when a couple of years later I went back as a Sky commentator with Roy Keane and felt the reaction of the crowd. I was like ‘wow’."

Mourinho managed Manchester United in a total of 144 games across competitions, winning 84, drawing 32 and losing 28. He recorded a 58.33 per cent win rate with the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes names Manchester United legend he would have loved to play alongside

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has named Michael Carrick as the club legend he would have loved to be teammates with. The Portugal international hailed the passing abilities of the former England international and also insisted that he was underrated. The 29-year-old said, as quoted by Centre Devils:

"Michael Carrick, because I loved him. I love the way he plays. I think as a #6, someone that gives a lot of balls to the players playing up front, like between the lines. He was a player that was not much in the spotlight, but he was really important for the club."

While Fernandes could not team up with Carrick as a player, he did play under the former midfielder's management. He played three games under Carrick when he was interim manager at the club.