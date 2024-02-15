"Was a player that was not much in the spotlight" - Bruno Fernandes names the one former Manchester United star he would've loved to play with

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has named Michael Carrick as the club legend he would have loved to play with. The Red Devils have many elite players in the list of their club legends but Fernandes has claimed that he adores the now-Middlesbrough manager.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 from Sporting CP in a deal worth a reported £67.6 million. Carrick, on the other hand, retired in 2018 after 12 years of service to Manchester United.

Fernandes didn't get an opportunity to play alongside Carrick as a player. But he did link up with the Englishman when he served as Manchester United's interim manager for a brief period. The Portugal international played three games under Carrick scoring once and providing one assist.

Fernandes has hailed Carrick as a wonderful No. 6 who excelled in passing but admitted that he never got the limelight he deserved. The 29-year-old said, as quoted by Centre Devils:

"Michael Carrick, because I loved him. I love the way he plays. I think as a #6, someone that gives a lot of balls to the players playing up front, like between the lines. He was a player that was not much in the spotlight, but he was really important for the club."

Carrick spent 12 years at Manchester United during which he won 18 trophies including five Premier Leagues and one Champions League. He made 464 appearances for the Red Devils over the years scoring 24 goals and providing 36 assists.

Fernandes, on the other hand, has arguably been the Red Devils' best player in their post Sir Alex Ferguson era. The attacking midfielder has scored 71 goals and produced 61 assists in 217 appearances for the club.

Manchester United star hails Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best of all time

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has expressed his admiration for former teammate and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Shaw linked with the Portuguese great during his second spell at the club which was not as productive as the first one.

Shaw was asked on Sky Sports which player he would choose to take a penalty if his life depended on the outcome. The England international initially named four players but opted for Ronaldo when he was named to pick just one.

He initially named Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo before naming Ronaldo as his first choice. He said, as quoted by United in Focus:

“Yeah, I think Ronaldo [to take the penalty]. Yeah, 100 per cent. I think his record speaks for itself, really. What he’s done over football in the last 15 years is incredible.

"One of the best players to ever play football, I think, and for me, it was a real honor to be able to experience first-hand to play with him to see how he lives his life to see what he does to stay at that top level."

Shaw also reflected how professional Ronaldo is despite reaching the very top level of the game cementing his legacy as an all-timer. He said:

“It was an unbelievable feeling to see him day in, day out and see what he does to really reach that top level and, for me, it was so clear to see why he reached that top level for so many years because he was so professional and every day he did everything 100 per cent."

Shaw and Ronaldo played together for Manchester United between the summer of 2021 and December 2022 before the latter's contract was terminated.