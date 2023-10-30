“I am proud of not having stopped trying” – Lionel Messi recalls pursuit of World Cup glory after winning 8th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi took time to reflect on winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year after being named the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Argentine icon was handed the France Football award for the record eighth time in his career. He beat Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain frontman Kylian Mbappe.

Messi, 36, recalled his heroics at the World Cup in which he captained Argentina to glory in Qatar. He said (via Albiceleste Talk):

"I am proud of not having stopped trying. The World Cup was the only thing I had left.”

Lionel Messi produced one of the most iconic displays in World Cup history to finally win the tournament. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games.

However, La Abiceleste started their campaign off with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Messi scored in that game but there were concerns that Lionel Scaloni's men weren't going to be able to secure their third World Cup triumph.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then put Argentina on his shoulders, helping them beat 2-0 and Poland 2-0 to advance from their group. He conjured up a superb performance in a 2-1 win against Australia in the last 16, bagging a goal.

La Abiceleste then played out one of the most dramatic quarterfinals in World Cup history against the Netherlands. Messi scored and assisted in a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes before his side won 4-3 on penalties.

Argentina then secured a statement 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals with their captain scoring and assisting yet again. Scaloni's men met France in the final and it was one of the greatest in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi scored a brace and Mbappe scored a hat-trick, taking the final to penalties following a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes. The Ballon d'Or record holder scored during the shootout as his beloved Albiceleste beat Les Bleus 4-2.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulates Lionel Messi on his Ballon d'Or win

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) congratulated Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave a statement in response to Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or. He also congratulated Mbappe on finishing third on the podium (via PSG's X account):

"The Ballon d'Or celebrates the greatest players in the game around the world. We are very proud two of our PSG men’s players last season have been recognized on the podium, reflecting the brilliance of both Leo and Kylian."

Messi's triumph sees him move three ahead of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary forward was in scintillating form for PSG last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 45 games across competitions. He left the Parisians in the summer and joined MLS side Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is still without a Ballon d'Or to his name but finished third which is his highest placing to date. City superstar Haaland came second after his extraordinary debut season at the Etihad.