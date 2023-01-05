"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football" - Joan Laporta insists Messi exit was 'best' solution for Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently insisted that Lionel Messi's exit was the best solution for the club. The Argentine superstar ended his 21-year association with the Blaugrana in the summer of 2021 with his contract expiring at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were dealing with a severe financial crisis at the time of Messi's emotional exit and in fact, are yet to fully recover.

The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta opened up on the Argentine's exit and has insisted that it was unavoidable. The Barcelona president also claimed that Lionel Messi's exit was the best solution for the club to save themselves from a financial calamity. He said, as quoted by Goal.com:

"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football. In those moments of financial ruin I could not retain him. I think it was the best for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him."

The Football Arena @thefootyarena



800 goals (7 more)

700 club goals (5 more)

300 club assists (3 more)

500 league goals (13 more)

Most UCL assists (2 more)

100 international goals (2 more)

Most trophies (2 more)



Ready to break all records! Milestones for Messi in 2023:800 goals (7 more)700 club goals (5 more)300 club assists (3 more)500 league goals (13 more)Most UCL assists (2 more)100 international goals (2 more)Most trophies (2 more)Ready to break all records! Milestones for Messi in 2023:▶ 800 goals (7 more)▶ 700 club goals (5 more)▶ 300 club assists (3 more)▶ 500 league goals (13 more)▶ Most UCL assists (2 more)▶ 100 international goals (2 more)▶ Most trophies (2 more)Ready to break all records! 😍 https://t.co/b1LUx6YB5e

Laporta has also been tight-lipped regarding Messi's future with his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring this summer.

The Blaugrana president also insisted that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will always remain fondly remembered at the club. He added:

"We are focused on Barca. Leo will always be part of our shield and I would like him to have a different ending than he did. There are several options, but it would be wrong if I said them. We have a relationship."

Lionel Messi has been exceptional for PSG this season following an underwhelming debut season at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine superstar has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

The former Barcelona superstar also achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he lifted the trophy last month in Qatar. They defeated France 4-2 in penalty shootouts to clinch the trophy.

Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona looks unlikely

With Messi's contract expiring this summer, he has been heavily linked with a return to his former club Barcelona. Inter Miami, who play in the Major League Soccer (MLS), has also shown interest in the seven-time Balon d'Or winner.

However, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a verbal pact agreement to extend his current contract, as per Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert reported:

"Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together. Thee will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more."

Akhlash @Akhlash_lm10 Lionel Messi has become the first player in history to win ALL types of IFFHS Awards in his career : IFFHS World's Player of the year, Playmaker of the year, footballer of the decade, Playmaker of the decade,Top goalscorer of the year, IFFHS Best Int. and league goalscorer Lionel Messi has become the first player in history to win ALL types of IFFHS Awards in his career : IFFHS World's Player of the year, Playmaker of the year, footballer of the decade, Playmaker of the decade,Top goalscorer of the year, IFFHS Best Int. and league goalscorer https://t.co/jIjkVhm86F

"Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris."

This will be a major blow to Barcelona and Inter Miami, who have been strongly linked with Messi's services in recent months.

Poll : 0 votes