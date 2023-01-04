Lionel Messi and PSG have 'verbal pact' to extend current contract: Reports

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a 'verbal pact' agreement to extend his current contract, reported Fabrizio Romano. Messi's contract is set to expire next summer.

While there have been rumors about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's future, reports emerged last month that Messi would extend his current deal for at least another year.

The Argentine is yet to feature for the Parisians since Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi played a starring role in the win, scoring twice in the final. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the competition and won the Golden Ball award for his achievements.

PSG, meanwhile, lost their previous game in Messi's absence. Apart from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Neymar Jr. was also absent from the game.

There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more.



Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have verbal pact to continue together. There will be a new meeting with his camp to discuss length of contract, salary and more. Nothing signed this week, no rush as the plan is already clear: Messi will continue in Paris.

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided 14 assists in 19 games so far.

Christophe Galtier spoke about Lionel Messi's return to PSG

It's unclear how well Lionel Messi will be received at the Parc des Princes following his return to action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated France in the final of the tournament, which might enrage fans.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier, however, is confident that Messi will be well-received upon his return. He recently told the media (via GOAL):

“Obviously he will be well-received at home. On the reception at the stadium, I have no doubt that he will be well-received at Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful of trophies by being very good in this World Cup. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has done since the start of the season with the team.”

With Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, fans are hoping that the Parisians will have an extended run in the UEFA Champions League. While their domestic dominance is unquestionable, the French giants have failed to create the same sort of impact in Europe.

Galtier's team will play Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

