“I had to put the club before everything, even him, the best player in the world” – Joan Laporta opens up on recent conversation with Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently spoke about possibly securing a return for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to the club. Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will leave the French club at the end of the season. Laporta has now provided an update on his conversations with Messi regarding a potential return.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I have spoken with him recently to rectify the situation after I had to put the club before everything, even him, the best player in the world. It was a pleasant conversation. We have recovered the relationship we have had for many years."

Lionel Messi left the club in 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. There have been reports that his relationship with Laporta broke down, however, the Barcelona president suggests that they have recovered the relationship.

Apart from Barca, Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Hilal are yet another club that are interested in Lionel Messi's signing. They have reportedly tabled a mega £320 million per season deal for the Argentine maestro.

Laporta, however, claimed that despite the SPL's growth, Barcelona are on a different level. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“With all due respect to Saudi Arabia — where a lot of good work and investment is taking place around the league there — Barca is Barca. Barca is his home. Barca can compete with anyone. The history this club has and the feeling of our 400 million supporters is so strong.”

While Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, the Catalan club need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million if they are to register new players in the summer.

Lionel Messi returned to action against Ajaccio

Lionel Messi was handed a two-week suspension by PSG for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine missed the Ligue 1 clash against Troyes as a result of the suspension.

He has since returned to action during the Ligue 1 home clash against Ajaccio. While the Parisians won the game 5-0, Messi didn't make a goal contribution as Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show by bagging a brace.

PSG will return to action on May 21 as they take on Auxerre in a Ligue 1 away clash. The Parisians are currently atop the French league with 81 points from 35 matches and are only four points away from securing the league title.

