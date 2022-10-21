"I would put everything I own" - Pundit predicts who will finish higher between Liverpool and Tottenham 

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has backed the Reds to finish higher than Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently seventh in the table, seven points behind third-placed Spurs, with a game in hand. Both teams have displayed rather underwhelming performances this campaign.

The Merseysiders have won four out of their 10 league matches, drawn four, and lost the remaining two. Tottenham, meanwhile, have won seven, drawn two, and lost two of their 11 league games.

However, Pennant believes that the Reds are a better team than the north London side and will certainly finish above them in the league table like last season. Klopp's side finished second last season, a massive 21 points above Tottenham.

He told talkSPORT (via Rousing the Kop):

“Right now? Yeah [Liverpool are better than Spurs]. Just because they’re sitting third, it doesn’t mean they’re a better team than Liverpool. Liverpool started very slow, now they’re in gear. I would put everything I own on Liverpool [to finish top 4 ahead of Spurs].”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Just because Spurs are third doesn’t mean they’re better.”



“I’d put everything I own on



Jermaine Pennant backs Liverpool to finish ahead of Tottenham! 🤔 “Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool are better than Tottenham.”“Just because Spurs are third doesn’t mean they’re better.”“I’d put everything I own on #LFC getting top 4 over Tottenham!”Jermaine Pennant backs Liverpool to finish ahead of Tottenham! 🤔 “Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool are better than Tottenham.”👀 “Just because Spurs are third doesn’t mean they’re better.”🔥 “I’d put everything I own on #LFC getting top 4 over Tottenham!”Jermaine Pennant backs Liverpool to finish ahead of Tottenham! https://t.co/2Gmh2hCVd0

Klopp's side are currently in good form, having won three consecutive matches in all competitions, including a win over Manchester City. They will next face Nottingham Forest away on October 22.

Tottenham, meanwhile, lost their previous game 2-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19. They will next host Newcastle United on October 23.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper on facing Liverpool

Newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest will face the Reds in the Premier League for the first time since 1999. With the Tricky Trees currently at the bottom of the table, it won't be an easy clash for them either.

Liverpool FC @LFC All set for a trip to the City Ground tomorrow All set for a trip to the City Ground tomorrow ✊ https://t.co/fFmyvK6x8T

Manager Steve Cooper recognized this but insisted that his side are looking forward to the challenge. He said (via This is Anfield):

“They are one of the biggest threats in the league. Amazing club, great manager, great players. I don’t pay any attention to if there is ever a good or bad time to play them."

He added:

“It’s a brilliant test. These are the games that the club has longed for, for so many years, we should remember that and if we can bear that in mind we will create a really good atmosphere, which is normal anyway, and that can help us on the day.”

The two sides faced each other in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March, where the Reds won 1-0. They went on to lift the trophy as well, beating Manchester City in the semi-final and Chelsea in the final.

Poll : 0 votes