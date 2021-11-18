“I put both in the first place” – Wesley Fofana names his two choices for 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana has named forwards Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski as his two choices for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Fofana believes both forwards have been incredible in the past few years and is hesitant to pick one. Speaking to Actu Foot on Twitter, Fofana said:

"Who do I give the Ballon d'Or to? I hesitate between Benzema and Lewandowski. They were amazing. I put both in the first place."

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_



🟣🎙 Wesley Fofana : « À qui je donne le Ballon d'or ? J'hésite entre Benzema et Lewandowski. Ils ont été incroyables. Je mets les deux à la première place. » #SpaceFofana 🟣🎙 Wesley Fofana : « À qui je donne le Ballon d'or ? J'hésite entre Benzema et Lewandowski. Ils ont été incroyables. Je mets les deux à la première place. » #SpaceFofana 🟣🎙 https://t.co/yKZ6yOmFJi

Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have been the in-form forwards in recent seasons. The Real Madrid forward has taken on the role of main man ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018.

Benzema had a stellar 2020-21 season for Real Madrid. The 33-year-old forward scored 30 goals in 46 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions. His rich vein of form also helped him secure a return to the French national team. Despite his goal scoring prowess, Real Madrid failed to win any major silverware last season. This could affect Benzema's chances of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, has had a complete season. The Polish forward scored 48 goals in just 40 games, helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, DFL Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lewandowski has been extremely unlucky with the Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich ace would have won the award last season. However, the Ballon d'Or ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish forward had an outstanding 2019-20 season. The 33-year-old forward scored 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern Munich went on to win the treble under Hansi Flick.

Lionel Messi is always in the running for the Ballon d'Or

Despite stellar seasons for Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi is still deemed one of the favorites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 34-year-old forward guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was also awarded the best player at the tournament.

Other candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or include Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The 29-year-old midfielder won the Champions League with the Blues and Euro 2020 with Italy.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or is expected to be a close fight between the aforementioned players. However, it is believed that Lionel Messi could win his seventh Golden Ball this month.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on November 29 in Paris.

Edited by Parimal