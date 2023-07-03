“I put him on the same level as Kempes, Maradona and Messi” - Cesar Luis Menotti makes incredible claim on Argentina superstar

Legendary manager Cesar Luis Menotti has claimed that he puts Angel di Maria at the same level as Argentina legends Mario Kempes, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Kempes is regarded as a legend in his homeland after he won the Golden Boot (six goals) and the Golden Ball in Argentina's 1978 FIFA World Cup triumph. Maradona fired La Albiceleste to World Cup glory eight years later, winning the Golden Ball for his performances in Mexico.

Messi, alongside Maradona, is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport. The former Barcelona superstar has won every trophy with Argentina and was instrumental in their 2022 FIFA World Cup success in Qatar.

Messi finished the tournament with seven goals in as many games and, just like Kempes and Maradona, was awarded the Golden Ball. But for Menotti, Di Maria should be getting the same respect in Argentina as the aforementioned trio.

The legendary coach, who managed the South American giants to their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1978, told SuperDeportivoRadio (h/t AlbicelesteTalk):

"Di María is a player who deserves the same recognition as the great footballers. I put him at the level of Kempes, Maradona and Messi. He is a player who has represented Argentine football like no other in all places.

"Wherever you go and Di María played, those who understand football respect him in an incredible way. Those who know him also love him very much."

Di Maria, 35, is the fourth-highest appearance-maker (132) and third-highest goal-scorer (29) in the history of Argentina's national team. He played in five of his team's seven 2022 World Cup games, scoring and assisting a goal each in the final against France.

Argentina icon recalls sacrifice he made for Lionel Messi at PSG

Angel di Maria was sure that he would not get much playing time after Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021.

Di Maria started 22 times across competitions that season — 13 less than the preceding campaign. But he has no regrets about staying at Parc des Princes that season.

Di Maria told journalist Sofi Martinez (h/t Sportsmanor.com) last month:

"I participated with him for a year in the club and did not play. I knew that if he came I would not play much. I told my wife and Paredes that I would not play anymore. But to be with him for a year and train with him for a year and see him every day is the best thing that will happen to me."

The former Real Madrid winger left PSG last summer to join Juventus. He is currently a free agent.

