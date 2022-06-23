“I put him at the level of Xavi and Iniesta” – PSG star Ander Herrera names best midfielder he has ever played with 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfield Ander Herrera has named his teammate Marco Verratti as the best midfielder he has played with. He even put them in the same category as Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Herrera made his move to the Parc des Princes in 2019 on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Manchester United. He has been a reliable squad player at the French capital club since and made 95 appearances, contributing six goals and six assists.

When asked about the best midfielders he has played with in his career, the Spanish international named a number of players.

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has named the likes of Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

However, the 32-year-old hailed his PSG teammate Verratti as the best midfielder he has ever played with.

The PSG midfielder told AS:

“They are [all] very different. We would have to go one by one. The best I have played with is Verratti, but I have played with very good ones. Thiago, what to say about Pogba, one of the footballers with the best qualities. Or Schweinsteiger, who came to United late in his career, but it was amazing to see him."

He added:

"Still, I have a special devotion to Verratti. The footballer always thinks that he has to play, but if he plays in your position. Nothing to say. I put him at the level of Xavi and Iniesta.”

Verratti has made 377 appearances so far for PSG, scoring 11 goals and providing 60 assists.

Marco Verratti has established himself as a PSG legend

PSG signed Marco Verratti back in the summer of 2012 from his boyhood club Pescara.

The Italian was only 19 years of age at that time and was regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football. The flamboyant midfielder was christened as the next Andrea Pirlo and has certainly done justice to the comparison.

Over the years, he has been exceptionally consistent for the French capital club and has always delivered for his team.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Marco Verratti looks back on his Parisian story! Marco Verratti looks back on his Parisian story! 🎥❤️💙 https://t.co/neZ4VAyP88

Verratti has won a total of 28 trophies during his time at the club, including eight Ligue 1 titles. However, Champions League glory has eluded the incredibly gifted midfielder and the club.

The 29-year-old also played a key role for Italy as they won the European Championship 2020.

The Italian has done more than enough to be regarded as one of the finest midfielders of the last decade. He has certainly established himself as a club legend.

