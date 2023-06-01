“I put a lot of pressure to go” - Ex-Real Madrid superstar confirms failed move to arch-rivals Atletico

Former Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez has claimed that the Spanish giants denied him a move to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Rodriguez, who is currently a free agent, joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in 2014 after stunning performances for Colombia at the FIFA World Cup. He won the Golden Boot and the Goal of the Tournament award at Mundial. He then spent six years at Real Madrid, including a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez contributed 37 goals and 42 assists in 125 games for the Merengues. However, he failed to feature prominently in his final days at the club, making just 14 appearances across competitions in the 2019-20 season.

The Colombian forward has now revealed that he had an exciting offer from Atletico Madrid but Real Madrid denied him a move, saying (via @theMadridZone):

“Atlético & Cholo wanted me. I put a lot of pressure to go, but Real Madrid didn’t let me. I wanted it. It was a super interesting project.”

Rodriguez left Real Madrid in 2020 as a free agent. Since then, he has had one-year spells at Everton, Al-Rayyan SC, and Olympiacos. He is currently without a club after being released by Olympiacos in April.

Former Real Madrid star hits back at former club

James Rodriguez hit back at Olympiacos after being released by the club after just seven months. After leaving Al-Rayyan SC in 2022, Rodriguez joined the Greek club and he started well.

However, a few small injuries led to him falling out of favor at the club and also among the fans. His contract termination was met with approval from Olympiacos fans.

In an interview with RCN News, Rodriguez hit out at the Greek club, claiming that they didn't value his contributions.

"I was in 24 games and I played a lot, there could have been more goals. I played well. The numbers are a bit low for what I played. I do not regret it [leaving Olympiacos], as I said before. And more when they don't treat you well or in a serious way and they don't appreciate what you've done," Rodriguez said.

This criticism came just a month after Rodriguez's heartwarming message for the club and fans when his contract termination was announced.

"I would like to thank everyone for all the time that we have spent together. Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcomed in the family of Olympiacos and the great port Piraeus. I wish all the best to Olympiacos and every success in the future," Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

Rodriguez made 23 appearances for Olympiacos, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

