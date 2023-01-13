“I have to put titles in front of goals” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes interesting claim on his success with Juventus

Former Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has looked back on his first silverware with the Bianconeri, explaining why he values trophies more than goals.

Having enjoyed nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for a €100 million fee in 2018. The Portuguese legend got off to a winning start in Italy, bagging the Italian Supercup at AC Milan’s expense on January 15, 2019. Ronaldo scored a thumping header in the fourth minute to seal a 1-0 victory for Juve.

Appearing on LiveScore’s “Memorable Matches” program on YouTube, Ronaldo reminisced about the match, revealing that titles were always more special than goals. When asked about the match, he said:

“Yes, I remember very clear, because it was a different journey of my life. I signed for Juve with 33 years old, new chapter in my life. So I was nine years in Real Madrid and I changed to Juve, the champion of Italy.

“And it was my first title. So I remember it was against Milan and I scored with the header against Donnarumma. He was the goalkeeper, if I'm not wrong. Yes. When you win titles, it's all special because you dedicate yourself during the year to win something, to achieve something big. So it's easy to say goals, it's easy.”

Ronaldo explained that the commitment needed to win a trophy made it all the more special.

“But I will put the trophy in the front, because you fight your training every time, you dedicate a lot (of) your life to win something. And I have to say, for example this one when you win the first title, it's always special.

“After, when you win leagues, super cups, whatever. But I mean, titles are always special. I have to put titles in front of goals. For example, this one is the first title that I won in Juve, so a great memory. Of course.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was at Juventus for three seasons, scoring 101 goals in 134 games across competitions. During his time in Italy, Ronaldo won two Serie A titles, one Italian Cup, and two Italian Supercups.

Real Madrid passed on the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

According to a report from The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo’s old club Real Madrid showed no interest in signing the Portuguese last summer. After seeing Manchester United miss out on Champions League football, Ronaldo started looking for clubs, and as per the aforementioned publication, Madrid popped up as an option.

🕊️🇳🇴 @erlingtxt Cristiano Ronaldo: “I miss Real Madrid, it’s a club that will reside in my heart forever. And for the fans, I’d like to thank y’all for the support y’all gave me over the years. We created eternal memories.” Cristiano Ronaldo: “I miss Real Madrid, it’s a club that will reside in my heart forever. And for the fans, I’d like to thank y’all for the support y’all gave me over the years. We created eternal memories.” https://t.co/mHyGq5HVJb

Ronaldo’s agent at the time, Jorge Mendes, reportedly called Madrid several times to facilitate a move. Los Blancos, however, did not budge. It has been claimed that a few of Europe's top dogs refused to show interest in Ronaldo, despite United offering to pay the majority of his salary.

As per Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo waited for Real Madrid to make a move in the winter as well. Only when the phone did not ring even after 40 days, did he accept Al Nassr’s $200-million-per-year deal (up to June 2025).

Poll : 0 votes