“I have the qualities” - Barcelona attacker admits he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona attacker Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, recently opened up on his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese star believes he has the qualities needed to win the prestigious award but should improve some facets of his game first.

Speaking to The Nude Project (via Forbes), Felix said that he was still young and had enough time to improve and stake a claim for the Ballon d'Or. He said:

"Everyone dreams of winning it. I think I have the qualities to win it. I'm not going to lie. Of course, some things need to improve. Many things have to happen. I'm 24 years old. You have to work hard and believe in it."

Felix is currently unsure about his future as his Barcelona loan deal expires later this month. Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking for a permanent sale, while the Catalan side are trying for another loan move due to their dire financial situation (via Mundo Deportivo).

Joao Felix wants to join Barcelona

Joao Felix admitted that he wanted to stay at Barcelona. But he accepted the fact that he was unsure of his future as the two clubs had yet to reach an agreement over a deal.

During his conversation with The Nude Project, he said:

"It's always been the club of my childhood and I want to stay, but it's not up to me (...) There could be movements. I'm on loan, but it doesn't depend on me. I've said that I love Barca; it's always been the club of my childhood, and I want to stay, but it doesn't depend on me; it depends on many other things. And we'll see what can happen."

Felix has set sights on winning more trophies if he manages to stay with the Catalan side.

"We haven't had much luck. It hasn't been a great season because in the end, we didn't win anything, although we were close. Maybe next year, if I stay, we need to win something at least," he added.

Joao Felix played 44 matches across competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. He also missed four matches through an ankle injury.