"I quite admire the reaction" - Jamie Carragher defends Chelsea's manager after 4-0 Arsenal defeat 

Jamie Carragher defended Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's angry reaction after his side were defeated 4-0 by Arsenal in pre-season.

'The Blues' were soundly beaten by their London rivals on Sunday in Orlando, following which Tuchel hit out at the squad's physical and mental "commitment."

Carragher, a former Liverpool star and now a pundit, has backed the German's reaction despite the match only being a friendly.

Speaking to TalkSport, Carragher said (via Daily Mail):

"I think it’s easy to downplay them [friendlies] when they don’t go well, we all know that. I’ve been a player and we can say results mean nothing because it will be decided on the first game of the season. If you win, it doesn’t matter.

"But as a player or a manager there is nothing better than winning and playing well and building some sort of confidence. You can see the reaction of Thomas Tuchel after the Arsenal game.

"I quite admire the reaction. You're still playing for Chelsea, you’re playing Arsenal, and it’s a big game."

He added:

"I know it’s a pre-season friendly but you shouldn’t be getting beaten 4-0, and I actually quite admired how seriously he was taking it.

"I don’t think they should massively be getting carried away, but I don't think they should be getting massively beaten by Arsenal two weeks before the start of the season."

'The Gunners' were the better side on the day, displaying frightening attacking intent while keeping their derby rivals at bay with a stoic defense.

Chelsea's performance raised questions about Tuchel's tactics and formations as well, but it's noteworthy that Tuchel is still experimenting with his team.

However, the former PSG coach reiterated that 'The Pensioners' must sign more players in order to compete for top honors next season.

Chelsea wrap up tumultuous pre-season with Udinese clash

Chelsea will play their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday against Udinese. It's been a tumultuous campaign for 'The Blues,' who've won just once in their three games so far.

Manager Thomas Tuchel aired his concerns in the following terms:

Given the results, Chelsea fans aren't too optimistic going into the 2022-23 season, with the club still under transition and not making enough signings.

'The Pensioners' begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 6.

