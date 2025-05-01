"I was quite surprised" - Manchester United icon Patrice Evra claims Liverpool rival Luis Suarez replied to his MMA fight challenge, shares details

Manchester United icon Patrice Evra has been left amazed after Luis Suarez's management contacted the Professional Fighters League following his declaration to battle the Uruguayan in the SmartCage. However, while Suarez might only come to watch Evra, the Frenchman revealed that Suarez could accept his offer to battle in the ring.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Frenchman said (via SPORTbible):

"I was quite surprised. I don't know if it's true, because I'm always careful, but apparently his manager contacted the PFL. Maybe to come and watch my first fight."

Evra added:

"I would be surprised because, to be honest, he is still playing football and this is completely different - he could get injured. But maybe it will happen, maybe not. Like I say, it's something I've asked. If it doesn't happen it's not a big deal."

The former Juventus defender is set to make his MMA debut at the promotional exhibition in Paris on Friday, May 23. While an opponent for Evra hasn't been announced, he's keen on taking on Suarez who was his rival on the pitch.

The rivalry between the duo dates back to their stints at Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively. On October 15, 2011, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Anfield outfit.

In the above-mentioned game, Evra had claimed that Suarez racially abused him, which the Uruguayan debunked. After investigations were concluded, Suarez was handed an eight-game ban and was fined £40,000 by the English Football Association.

When former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra spoke about his row with Luis Suarez

In August 2019, Evra revisited the incident that led to a rift between him and Suarez. The Frenchman revealed that he doesn't have an idea if the Uruguayan is a racist.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Evra said (via SkySports):

"I don't know if Suarez is a racist. I don't know his family. I don't know his background. But racism is so big for so many years and that day, there was racist abuse. So when we went to the hearing, they listened to me because I said I didn't want them to punish him and I don't know him close enough to say he is racist but he used that racist word."

Evra added:

"I don't hate him. I never hated him. I wanted to punch him at the time but for me to hate someone is impossible. I don't have hate in my heart. I can react but hate is a strong word for me. When I was asked to pick a team of my best players, I named Suarez as one of my XI."

Evra remains one of the most remarkable left-backs to feature for Manchester United. In 379 games for Manchester United, he recorded 39 goal contributions. Meanwhile, Suarez bagged 82 goals and 31 assists in 133 appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

