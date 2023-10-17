"I would rather not be compared to him" - Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund makes honest admission about Erling Haaland

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund doesn't want to be compared to Erling Haaland because he feels the Manchester City superstar is in a class of his own.

Many have drawn similarities between Hojlund and Haaland, stemming from their playing style, looks, height and name. The 20-year-old Danish striker joined the Norwegian frontman in the Premier League last summer.

There has been a ton of hype over Hojlund and it's led to many expecting him to follow in the footsteps of Haaland. That's a difficult task given the record-breaking start the 22-year-old has made at the Etihad.

The Manchester United frontman has opened up on comparisons between the two strikers by insisting he's not at the City star's level. He told TV2Sport:

"I hope that one day I can reach his [Haaland] level, but right now, I think it is too early. Erling is in any case the world's best striker, if not the world's best footballer. I don't really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him. Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see what it can end up with."

Hojlund became Manchester United's most expensive U21 signing in the summer. He joined Erik ten Hag's side from Serie A side Atalanta for £72 million. The Denmark international has made a promising start to life at Old Trafford, bagging three goals in eight games across competitions.

However, he has a long way to go in reaching the Cityzens star's incredible tally. He's netted 60 goals and 11 assists in 65 games across competitions since joining Pep Guardiola's treble winners.

The Norwegian joined City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £54 million. He finished as top scorer in the Premier League (36 goals in 35 games) and UEFA Champions League (12 in 11) last season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted Hojlund shouldn't be compared to Haaland

Erik ten Hag doesn't want to place too much pressure on Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag made clear that comparing Hojlund to Haaland after his arrival at Manchester United in the summer was premature. The Red Devils boss talked up the young frontman's playing abilities (via The Mirror):

"Give him time to settle in. No player can act from the start. Of course, we expect a lot from Hojlund but he needs time to settle into the team and the way we play. The rest will come - I'm very confident of that. He is brave and that's enough. He has belief and the rest will come."

Haaland's groundbreaking start at City has placed a ton of pressure on new talent that arrive in the Premier League. It's become somewhat of a burden on strikers arriving in the English top-tier to try and match the Cityzens superstar's feats from last season.