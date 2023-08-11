“I would rather play in front of the Kop at Anfield and earn less money” – Don Hutchison aims jibe at Chelsea over Moises Caicedo transfer

Pundit Don Hutchinson fired shots at Chelsea over their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has become the centre of attention in English football over his transfer saga. Caicedo looked set to join Liverpool with manager Jurgen Klopp even confirming to the media that the club had reached an agreement for the midfielder's transfer.

However, the player has since changed his tone and he wants a move to Stamford Bridge instead, as per Fabrizio Romano. This is despite the Mersysiders agreeing to pay a British record £110 million transfer fee to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hutchinson reacted to the news as he wrote on social media:

"Translated = Chelsea have offered him outrageously more money a week than Liverpool. So the player might reject Liverpool for the higher salary. Personally I would rather play in front of the Kop at Anfield and earn less money.."

The Blues have long been linked with a move for the defensive midfielder and the two parties reportedly agreed on personal terms at the end of May. The saga involving the Ecuadorian midfielder, though, is still far from being resolved.

Moises Caicedo set to become yet another big money Chelsea signing

Since Todd Boehly took over as the co-owner of Chelsea last summer, the Blues haven't shied away from splashing the cash in the transfer market. They have already signed players like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Wesley Fofana, and more.

All these signings cost significant transfer fees with Fernandez's transfer fee going over £105 million. Caicedo, however, could cost even more as the Blues might need to match Liverpool's offer of £110 million.

The onus will now be upon Mauricio Pochettino to deliver this season after the team had a below-par campaign last term where they finished 12th in the Premier League.

The Blues have already signed over seven players in the transfer market and will hope these players can make an impact for the club.