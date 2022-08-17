"I would rather Xhaka take the armband" - Kevin Campbell does not want 25-year-old Arsenal star anywhere near captaincy

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has said that new signing Gabriel Jesus should not be handed the responsibility of captaining the team, claiming midfielder Granit Xhaka is a better choice.

Earlier, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has nominated Xhaka and Jesus to form a leadership group with new captain Martin Odegaard. Both Xhaka and Jesus have had a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season.

While the Swiss contributed a goal and an assist, Jesus scored a brace in the Gunners' 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13. Earlier, the pair started in their team's 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

Speaking on YouTube channel 'The Highbury Squad', Campbell lauded Xhaka for his recent performances and expressed his opinion on Jesus shouldering the captain's burden during a match. He said:

"Xhaka is playing at a level and being involved offensively more than I have ever seen him. I've never seen him in the opposition box so much. I've never seen him have an assist and score in the same game. I think, it's an easy choice for Mikel Arteta."

He continued:

"Because now, there are two vice-captains at the club. Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka. I would rather, and this is coming from me, I would rather Xhaka take the armband than Jesus, because I don't want that added pressure on Jesus."

He added:

"I want him to be free to play his game and score his goals. I don't want the captain's armband, if Odegaard is going off, to go onto Gabriel Jesus. I don't want that yet."

Jesus arrived from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £45 million on a five-year contract. The 25-year-old Brazilian has already contributed two goals and two assists in his first two Premier League outings.

Arsenal will next lock horns with Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who lost 4-0 to Manchester City recently, away from home on August 20.

Arsenal offer Hector Bellerin to La Liga giants

According to Relevo, Arsenal have offered right-back Hector Bellerin to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer. The report also added that the 26-year-old prefers a move to Real Betis but the club's salary cap has proved to be an obstacle for their reunion so far.

The Spaniard spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Real Betis, helping them achieve a fifth-place finish in La Liga and lift the Copa del Rey trophy. He found a new lease of life at Los Verdiblancos as he registered five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava