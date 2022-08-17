Create

"I would rather Xhaka take the armband" - Kevin Campbell does not want 25-year-old Arsenal star anywhere near captaincy

Mikel Arteta has entrusted Granit Xhaka the responsibility of vice-captain.
Mikel Arteta has entrusted Granit Xhaka the responsibility of vice-captain.
Debkalpa Banerjee
Debkalpa Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 17, 2022 01:23 PM IST

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has said that new signing Gabriel Jesus should not be handed the responsibility of captaining the team, claiming midfielder Granit Xhaka is a better choice.

Earlier, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has nominated Xhaka and Jesus to form a leadership group with new captain Martin Odegaard. Both Xhaka and Jesus have had a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season.

While the Swiss contributed a goal and an assist, Jesus scored a brace in the Gunners' 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13. Earlier, the pair started in their team's 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

Get it on repeat! 🔁 #ARSLEI https://t.co/82Bfd1dQqJ

Speaking on YouTube channel 'The Highbury Squad', Campbell lauded Xhaka for his recent performances and expressed his opinion on Jesus shouldering the captain's burden during a match. He said:

"Xhaka is playing at a level and being involved offensively more than I have ever seen him. I've never seen him in the opposition box so much. I've never seen him have an assist and score in the same game. I think, it's an easy choice for Mikel Arteta."

He continued:

"Because now, there are two vice-captains at the club. Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka. I would rather, and this is coming from me, I would rather Xhaka take the armband than Jesus, because I don't want that added pressure on Jesus."

He added:

"I want him to be free to play his game and score his goals. I don't want the captain's armband, if Odegaard is going off, to go onto Gabriel Jesus. I don't want that yet."

Jesus arrived from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £45 million on a five-year contract. The 25-year-old Brazilian has already contributed two goals and two assists in his first two Premier League outings.

Arsenal will next lock horns with Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who lost 4-0 to Manchester City recently, away from home on August 20.

Arsenal offer Hector Bellerin to La Liga giants

According to Relevo, Arsenal have offered right-back Hector Bellerin to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer. The report also added that the 26-year-old prefers a move to Real Betis but the club's salary cap has proved to be an obstacle for their reunion so far.

The Spaniard spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Real Betis, helping them achieve a fifth-place finish in La Liga and lift the Copa del Rey trophy. He found a new lease of life at Los Verdiblancos as he registered five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

💚🤍 https://t.co/riRZ99fpYx

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...