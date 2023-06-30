“I read the Quran, and it made me cry” - Karim Benzema’s partner Jordan Ozuna reveals she has converted to Islam

Karim Benzema's partner Jordan Ozuna has said that she has converted to Islam. Ozuna is the mother of Benzema's fourth child.

Speaking about her recent conversion to Islam, Ozuna said (via AS Tikitakas):

"I have converted to Islam. It was here in the Mosque of Madrid. They recite the Qur'an. ... It's a small and intimate ceremony. I cried like a girl. I am very sentimental."

She added:

“I have researched a lot about this religion, and I find it beautiful. Everything I've read about her has moved me. During Ramadan, I read the Qur'an, and it made me cry. I also read The Sacred Path to Islam , about a Christian who converts to Islam, like me. A really precious book.”

Karim Benzema recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, bringing an end to his illustrious spell as a Real Madrid player. Ozuna is set to support her partner from the side in Saudi Arabia. She said:

"This very Friday, I could travel. I feel like an adventure and to really get to know the culture and the food."

Ozuna, born in Maryland, USA, was also asked about the strict dress codes of the Middle Eastern country. She said:

"For my part, there is no problem. It is a precious culture, and I am delighted with the adventure.”

Karim Benzema was emotional in his Real Madrid farewell

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2009 as one of the best young talents in world football. The French striker leaves as a Ballon d'Or winner and a bonafide club legend.

He's the club's second highest goalscorer with 354 goals. Benzema has also won 25 trophies in the Spanish capital. He said on his farewell ceremony (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's been a long journey. Real Madrid has given me all the love I could have had, because I left my family when I was 21 and found another family here.

"Thank you to the president, who has always supported me, and thanks to the fans too, who have given me so much love. When I look back, all the trophies, all the magical nights at the Bernabéu, I'll never forget it."

Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad after penning a mega deal. He will be joined by ex-Chelsea star N'Golo Kante at the club. "The Tigers" won the Saudi Pro league this past season.

