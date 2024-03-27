"I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place" - Lionel Messi weighs in on sudden exit from Barcelona in 2021

Lionel Messi has once again admitted that he wanted to stay in Barcelona in 2021. He stated that his family was not ready to relocate and restart their life in a different country.

Speaking on the Big Time Podcast, Messi said he was sure about continuing at Barcelona in 2021. However, the club could not renew his contract, so he had to move to PSG. He said:

"I thought I would stay in Barcelona. I was not ready to rebuild my life and move my family from this place… my wife and children."

He admitted the same during his first Inter Miami press conference, saying:

"It had been complicated [moving] from Barcelona to Paris. I'm happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be. Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now thanks to God."

Lionel Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona and scored 672 goals for the Catalan side. He moved to PSG for two years and bagged 32 goals in 75 matches.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi settling in well at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was talking to the media in his first Inter Miami press conference when he stated that he was finding it easy to settle in the United States. He admitted that fans on the streets have been polite.

Messi said:

"We are still finishing getting settled, we arrived in Miami a month and a half ago. We still don't have the house which we are going to live in, but it was very easy to choose [Miami]. We were convinced to come to this place and the people made it very easy, both at the club since we arrived and the fans or the people I meet on the street. The city is spectacular and makes it possible for you to live the day quietly and very easily. The children start school soon. While there is little left [to do], it was easier than we thought."

Lionel Messi has been doing well at Inter Miami with 16 goals and seven assists in 19 matches for the MLS side.