“I realize that we have a lot in common” – Basketball star Victor Wembanyama names PSG superstar as his inspiration

18-year-old top basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama recently named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe as his inspiration. On PSG's TV channel, the 7'4" French star revealed that he has always been an ardent football lover and can relate to Mbappe alot.

He said (via RMC Sport):

"Of course, for many years. I realize that we have a lot in common, one I would relate to a lot. Kylian is the player who inspires me the most, but I want to be original and chart my own path."

Wembanyama currently plies his trade for Metropolitan 92 and is expected to be the top pick in next year's NBA draft. He was in attendance for PSG's clash against Olympique Marseille at the Parc de Princes, in which Neymar Jr. scored the only goal of the match. Wembanyama continued:

"I've always been a football fan. I did it myself a few years ago. I was a goalkeeper. And now that I play in the Paris region, it's an almost weekly meeting for me to come see PSG."

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe refuted exit rumors

Kylian Mbappe refuted recent claims that he is unhappy at the French club and that he is looking to leave. It was reported that despite signing a three-year contract extension in the summer, the 23-year-old is already seeking an exit route and is ready to leave in January.

However, he recently denied the rumors. While talking to the media after the Parisians' 1-0 home win against Olympique Marseille, the 2018 FIFA World cup winner told reporters (via GOAL):

"I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the Champions League match against Benfica, I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly."

Mbappe added that he was shocked at reports of him being unhappy in Paris:

“I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here."

The superstar forward has been in good form for the Ligue 1 giants this season, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 14 games so far.

