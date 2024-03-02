"I really appreciate his effort" - Mauricio Pochettino praises Chelsea star for his 'fantastic' performances this season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised Blues striker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson arrived at Chelsea from Villareal last summer for a reported fee of €35m. He is on a eight-year contract at the club.

Speaking at the pre-match presser, ahead of Chelsea's game against Brentford, Pochettino said:

‘Nico’s 22 years old, he has arrived from a different country and a different league and everyone has put responsibility on him to score goals. For me, he is doing fantastic. I really appreciate his effort."

Pochettino continued:

"He is very tough and plays football with maturity in the way that he accepts and deals with the pressure. You can see a player who fights, runs and wants the ball even when he has asked for the ball and made a mistake."

Pochettino added:

"He never gives up. He is scoring goals. If we see him in his first season here in England, I think he is doing well. Better maybe than people think – much better. We are not at the top and it is difficult to say that he is fantastic, but that has happened with the whole team."

Jackson has registered 10 goals and three assists in 29 games for the Blues this season.

Nicolas Jackson is learning from other strikers, according to Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino also spoke about how the Senegalese forward is learning by watching other strikers. He said:

"Jackson loves to watch different strikers and he is in the process of learning. He is very humble to listen and accept when we show him different strikers and advise him on the game."

Pochettino has previously developed Harry Kane. The England captain was a young forward, who developed into a world-class superstar under Pochettino's guidance.

Speaking about his experience with Kane, Pochettino added:

"It’s always like this – it’s a process to learn. From the beginning, they listen to us and when they start to score goals – the same happened with Harry Kane – and then when they become 30 they teach you. Of course, Jackson is, for me, doing well and he is in the process of learning."

Jackson has previously claimed Didier Drogba is his idol. Listing the players Jackson is trying to learn from, Pochettino said:

"I have shown him strikers in the Premier League for him to see how they behave. All the strikers, like Gabriel Batistuta, Didier Drogba, [Jimmy Floyd] Hasselbaink – big players, experienced players."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here