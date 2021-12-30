"I don't really care what Gary Neville says" - Alan McInally defends Cristiano Ronaldo despite Manchester United slump

Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally has defended Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo amidst recent criticism from Gary Neville.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Monday. Allan Saint-Maximin gave the Magpies the lead just seven minutes into the game, but a second-half goal from Edinson Cavani salvaged a point for the Red Devils.

After what was a frustrating night for Manchester United, several players came under criticism from pundits and fans. Red Devils legend Gary Neville was particularly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude following the game as he refused to thank the traveling fans at St. James' Park.

Alan McInally understands Gary Neville's desire to see Cristiano Ronaldo having a positive impact on other players in the Manchester United squad. However, the Scot feels the Portugal international has the right to be irritated with the lack of quality in the Red Devils dressing room. He told Footy Accumulators:

"The Ronaldo and Gary Neville one, I don't really care what Gary Neville says in terms of Ronaldo. Ronaldo has absolutely done it at the top. Where Gary is coming from is he wants Ronaldo to rub off on everybody. Well, even Ronaldo can get a bit cheesed off when he thinks 'How are you playing for Manchester United? How are you playing in the same team as me?' because they are certainly not as good as Manchester United thought they were when they brought them in."

Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net seven times in 14 Premier League matches for Manchester United this season. The 36-year-old has also provided two assists for his teammates.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo looking to bounce back against Burnley

Manchester United will host Burnley at Old Trafford in their 18th Premier League match of the campaign later tonight. The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their draw against Newcastle when they lock horns with Sean Dyche's side.

Having been the subject of criticism following the trip to Tyneside, Cristiano Ronaldo will have set his eyes on proving his doubters wrong against Burnley. The forward will be determined to add to his goalscoring tally.

A win against Burnley would see Manchester United rise to sixth place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the standings with 28 points, seven behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

