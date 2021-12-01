“I was really close” – Manchester City superstar reveals he nearly joined Manchester United in 2020

Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish has revealed that he nearly joined Manchester United in 2020. The Englishman then joined Pep Guardiola's side for £100million a year later.

Premier League champions Manchester City acquired Jack Grealish's services from Aston Villa for £100m in the summer. At the Etihad Stadium, the 26-year-old has established himself as a regular for Pep Guardiola's side, making 15 appearances across all competitions so far.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Manchester City sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record £100M/$140M ✨ OFFICIAL: Manchester City sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record £100M/$140M ✨ https://t.co/6Ur3ReQX3e

Manchester City's signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, for a hefty sum of £100m in the summer, made him the most expensive English player in history. The midfielder, though, could have joined the Citizens' arch-rivals Manchester United last year.

Jack Grealish has revealed that he came close to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020. He said:

"I was really close to going [to Manchester United], but nothing happened in the end. We played United in a pre-season game on Saturday and I wasn’t supposed to play in a cup game at Burton [in September]. But after the United game I said to [Aston Villa CEO Christian] Purslow and my agent ‘if I’m not leaving, I’ll sign my new contract'", Grealish told The Telegraph.

Jack Grealish went on to lift the lid on the contract he signed with Aston Villa last year, which had a £100m release clause. He said:

"I went in with my dog on Tuesday morning, signed the deal, and played later that day. We all agreed on the clause and if any team hit that, it’s a win-win because it means I’ve had an unbelievable season and Villa got £100 million."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Jack Grealish at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a huge admirer of Jack Grealish. The Norwegian was also keen to sign the England international from Aston Villa last summer.

However, nothing came of Manchester United's interest in Jack Grealish in the end, prompting the player to sign a new deal with Aston Villa. Just a year later, the midfielder put pen to paper on a six-year deal with their arch-rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United, though, are not the only club to have missed out on Jack Grealish. Tottenham Hotspur were credited with an interest in signing him in the summer of 2018.

