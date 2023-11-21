"I really don’t know what to say" - William Gallas perplexed by national team coach's decision to play Arsenal star in unnatural position

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has questioned why Julian Nagelsmann played Arsenal forward Kai Havertz as a left-back in Germany's defeat to Turkey on Saturday, November 18.

Germany lost 3-2 against Turkey in an international friendly in Berlin. Havertz started the match as a defender for the first time in his professional career. Despite his poor club form this season, the German forward managed to score within the first five minutes.

Gallas has been left dumbfounded by Nagelsmann's decision to deploy the Arsenal attacker as a full-back, insisting that something is very wrong. The Frenchman told Genting Casino (as quoted by Football365):

“At twenty-four, Kai Havertz is playing as a left back for his country? Seriously? Something is very wrong. [Bewildered] I don’t know what to say about this."

He added that playing Havertz as a defender is an act of disrespect towards the player:

"For me, to make this decision, it seems like Nagelsmann doesn’t respect Havertz as a player. Havertz has spent his entire career playing as an attacking player and then you put him in at left back? [Exasperated] I really don’t know what to say about this decision…. I’m completely confused."

The former Arsenal defender further condemned the former Bayern Munich boss' decision, saying:

“I’m trying to think about it from the player’s point-of-view…this doesn’t look good. I don’t like this decision from the manager. This is a complete lack of respect from the manager.”

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for £65 million. The Germany international has failed to impress so far at the Emirates, scoring just once in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

"You need to have" - William Gallas explains what Arsenal lack in Premier League title race

Arsenal went toe-to-toe against Manchester City in an exciting Premier League title race during the 2022-23 campaign. They sat atop the table for a whopping 248 days last season only to succumb to City's consistency in the final stretch.

The north London outfit will look to challenge Pep Guardiola's men once again this term and end their 20-year wait for a league title. Gallas has detailed what Mikel Arteta's side lack in comparison to Manchester City.

The Frenchman believes the Gunners neither have enough character nor a game-changing player in their squad to win leagues. He said (via Metro):

"The Newcastle game was what it was. We all know how tough it is to play against Newcastle, but Arsenal had to leave with the three points. That’s the difference between a team with a lot of character and a team without it."

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender added:

"We know how tough the Premier League is, and you need to have players who will give the team security. You need to have the right strikers and right defenders."

Arsenal are currently third in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Liverpool, separated by goal difference and one point behind City.