“I really enjoy it here” – 22-year-old defender dismisses transfer talk amid Chelsea links

Chelsea-linked defender Isaiah Jones has hinted that he wants to remain at Middlesbrough. The winger, who can operate as a wing-back too, has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as well.

Middlesbrough are keen to keep Jones at the club after missing out on promotion last season. They finished seventh in the table, just five points behind sixth-placed Luton Town, who took the final spot in the playoffs.

Amid interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United, Jones was talking to Ur Fresh TV and was quizzed about a possible move this summer. He was quoted by 90min saying:

"I'm confident and I believe in my own ability, so of course, I believe I can achieve that and play one day in the Premier League, but I know I've got to show that level consistently. I know in myself that there is a lot more to come and hearing praise just motivates me to go harder."

He added:

"It's always nice to hear praise, but when people say to me, 'you should be in the Premier League' and 'you should leave Middlesbrough', I'm like, 'No, I really enjoy it here'. I'm improving here every day."

Jones spoke about the importance of working hard and staying humble amidst appreciation. He said:

"That's what I train hard for, to improve and work hard on my weaknesses. I don't really miss home when I'm up there either. I've got my own crib. It's great to hear nice things, but at the same time, you've got to stay humble."

He added:

"You get the buzz when people say nice things after games, but ultimately it's then back to work and focusing on the next game after that. So next season I want to aim for eight to 10 goals and about 12-15 assists."

Jones scored one goal and made nine assists in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

Chelsea looking to sign a wing-back this summer

Chelsea have been looking to sign a backup to Reece James since last summer, when Tino Livramento left the club to join Southampton.

The Blues were keen on signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan (via Football London). However, he decided to snub a move to the Premier League in favor of Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have been linked with Denzel Dumfries, who is touted to be a part of the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku's move back to Inter this summer (via Express).

