"I really feel that" - Owen Hargreaves highlights why Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City will go 'down to the wire.'

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves feels the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City will go down to the wire.

Pep Guardiola's side looked like running away with the Premier League having held a 12-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side two months ago. But the Reds have picked up the pace on the Etihad outfit and now sit just a point behind the Cityzens, with both having played 29 games.

And former Manchester City midfielder Hargreaves believes the Anfield outfit's depth has paid dividends for the side.

He told Football Talk:

“I’m amazed Liverpool have made this a title race. Two months ago you would’ve thought it was over. Liverpool are just such a great team obviously Virgil van Dijk back, defensively they’re sound.”

He continued:

“Depth - I think that was the only issue for Liverpool they didn’t have enough depth. And all of a sudden now with Diaz going to that side, Jota, they’re great."

The former England international then touched on the threat both sides possess as they embroil in a fierce title battle. He added:

“Problem is City are probably one of the greatest teams we’ve seen. I think they’re by far the best two teams in Europe. This is going to go right down to the wire I really feel that.”

Liverpool's depth has been key to their title push against Manchester City

Klopp has a huge number of options in most positions now

As Hargreaves mentioned, the Reds' depth in numbers has been hugely influential in the title race. Klopp now possesses talent that can come in and be just as impactful as the starting XI.

If the likes of Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk pick up a knock, they have the likes of Roberto Firmino and Ibrahima Konate to come in. Alongside this is the addition of forward Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January.

His signing has added to what was already a star-studded selection of attackers at Klopp's disposal.

It is perhaps in contrast to Manchester City's choice of attackers with an out-and-out striker having not come into the side.

They have failed to score in four Premier League games this season to Liverpool's one.

Solution: Buy Haaland, Problem: We lost 9 points against Crystal Palace and Southampton this season because we didn't take our chancesWe need a clinical striker to come on in those games when we just can't score a match winning goal.Solution: Buy Haaland, #ManCity ! We will be unstoppable! ❌ Problem: We lost 9 points against Crystal Palace and Southampton this season because we didn't take our chances 😬We need a clinical striker to come on in those games when we just can't score a match winning goal.✅ Solution: Buy Haaland, #ManCity! We will be unstoppable! https://t.co/a0R9yVjFJO

Most recently we saw the lack of a proven goalscorer for Manchester City having an impact against Crystal Palace. The side failed to score in the 0-0 stalemate against the Eagles last Monday, 14 March.

There is a feeling that should a player like Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane have come in last summer, the title race would already be over.

Nevertheless, it promises to be a tantalizing title race with nine games to go and all eyes will be on the two sides' huge clash on April 10.

Edited by Aditya Singh