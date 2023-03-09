"I really felt like I wanted to cry" - Emi Martinez opens up on Lionel Messi's speech during Copa America 2021 that really 'touched' him

Lionel Messi's international trophy drought came to an end when Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America. Angel di Maria scored the only goal of the match.

Ahead of the game, Messi gave his teammates a rallying speech. Having never won an international trophy and, given he was 34 at the time, his chances of ending the drought were fast disappearing.

The Argentine captain said (via GOAL):

"45 days without seeing our families, boys, We had an objective and we're one small step away from achieving it. There's no such thing as coincidence, boys," Messi said.

"Do you know what? This trophy was meant to be played in Argentina and God brought it here - God brought it here so that we could lift it in the Maracana, boys, so that it could be more beautiful for everyone. So let's go out with confidence and calm because we're bringing this one home."

Martinez, who played a starring role during the 2021 Copa America tournament in Brazil, recently revealed that Lionel Messi's speech was touching for him. He said (via GOAL):

"It really touched me, I really felt like I wanted to cry because he mentioned my daughter. My wife gave birth 10 days before the (Copa America) final, so Messi said something about 'he hasn't even seen his newborn daughter to stay here with us', so make sure we do it for him. Messi saying that... it gives you goosebumps. It was a really nice start to that day for me."

Martinez saved three spot-kicks in Argentina's penalty shootout win over Colombia in the semifinals. He then kept a clean sheet in the win over Brazil in the final, helping the Albiceleste lift their 15th Copa America title.

Messi was named the best player of the tournament, having scored four goals and registered five assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains uncertain

Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 reignited speculations regarding Lionel Messi's future at the French club. The Parisians have been eliminated from the round of 16 in the last two seasons.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG. The Argentine ace is yet to pen a new extension to his deal.

The little magician has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 giants this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in 30 matches.

