"I really did not give a fu**" - Manchester United attacker says he would elastico drug dealers, rainbow bus drivers and nutmeg thieves as a kid 

Manchester United attacker Antony has shed light on his childhood days while in his homeland of Brazil. In an interview titled 'The Boy From Hell' with The Players' Tribune, the Brazil international opened up on his struggles as a kid.

The Manchester United winger has revealed that his older brother used to take him to the field where everyone came to play.

Antony has claimed that men of every age and profession played together there, including drug dealers and gangsters. He said:

"Every day, my older brother would take me to the square to play football. In the favela, everyone plays. Kids, old men, teachers, construction workers, bus drivers, drug dealers, gangsters. There, everyone is equal. In my father’s time it was a dirt pitch. In my time, it was asphalt."

"They [media] always ask about your dreams. The Champions League? The World Cup? The Ballon d'Or? Those are not dreams. Those are goals. My only dream was to take my parents out of the favela. There was no Plan B. I was going to make it or die trying."

The fleet-footed attacker has revealed that his family did not have the money to buy him shoes and he played barefoot with his feet bleeding.

Antony has claimed that he had no fear with the ball at his feet and that dribbling was something he was born with. He added:

"In the beginning, I played barefoot, on bleeding feet. We did not have money for proper shoes. I was small, but I dribbled with a meanness that came from God. Dribbling was always something inside me. It was a natural instinct."

He added:

"And I refused to bow my head to anyone. I would elastico the drug dealers. Rainbow the bus drivers. Nutmeg the thieves. I really did not give a f***. With a ball at my feet, I had no fear."

Antony joined Manchester United in the summer from Ajax in a deal worth €95 million.

The Brazilian has had a decent start to life at Old Trafford, having scored thrice in 11 outings across competitions.

He was subject to severe criticism earlier this season after attempting his trademark spin and then passing the ball straight out. It came in Manchester United's 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on 27 October.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Antony:



