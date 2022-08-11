“I was really happy and I want to thank them” – Koulibaly extends gratitude to traveling Chelsea fans for what they did during ‘tough game’ against Everton

Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly recently shared his experience of playing his first competitive game for the Blues in the club's season opener against Everton last weekend. The Senegal international also thanked the west London side's fans for the support he received during the game.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli in a deal worth £33 million this summer. He spent eight seasons with the Italian giants, making 316 appearances for the club in all competitions and evolved into arguably one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Thomas Tuchel's side signed the 31-year-old as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left the club in June on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Koulibaly started alongside Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in a back three for Chelsea against Frank Lampard's side. He produced a solid defensive display, helping Tuchel's side maintain a clean sheet and claim a hard-fought victory over Everton.

The centre-back gave an insight into the difficulties he faced in his debut game, but was also grateful for the response he received from the club's supporters. He thanked the fans for the new chant they created for him.

Koulibaly told Chelsea's official website:

"It was a tough game and my first game in the Premier League. It was difficult because I'm not used to the rhythm but I tried my best, and we win the game, and I am so happy to win my first Premier League game. I am looking forward to winning many more games with my team."

"I was really happy and when I first heard [the song] I couldn't believe it. My brother sent it to me on my phone and I was surprised. I was really happy and I want to thank them for this new song, I hope it will be sung for a long time!".

Koulibaly could prove to be the future replacement for Silva, who is in the final year of his contract. At 37, the Brazilian is in the twilight stages of his career and therefore has an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. Koulibaly's experience and leadership qualities make him the ideal successor to Silva at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will be worried about the club's attack

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea's solid defensive display will be a source of positivity for the club's fans. However, their disappointing attacking display will be a major source of concern.

Tuchel's side seemingly lacked ideas and were unable to pose any real threat to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford despite dominating possession. The Blues claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to a penalty from Jorginho late in the first-half.

The west London outfit acquired Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer. The England international showed signs of promise against Everton but was often isolated and crowded out by Everton's defense. German forward Kai Havertz was largely ineffective during the game.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews ✍️

Timo Werner has been presented as an RB Leipzig player after re-signing from Chelsea✍️ Timo Werner has been presented as an RB Leipzig player after re-signing from Chelsea 🔴⚪✍️https://t.co/nxA0aK17qk

Furthermore, the club have parted ways with Timo Werner this summer, who has returned to his former club RB Leipzig. Romelu Lukaku is also out on loan at Inter Milan. The Blues will thus need to sign a top-quality forward before the close of the transfer window if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season.

