"I really hope he’s available as soon as possible" - PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Angel Di Maria's injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he hopes to have winger Angel Di Maria back in the squad as soon as possible.

Di Maria started the Parisians' Ligue 1 fixture against LOSC Lille last night (February 6). He looked bright in the first 45 minutes as his side raced to a 3-1 lead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. However, the Argentine was substituted by Julian Draxler ahead of the second half due to a knock sustained in his left calf.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino seemed to indicate that Di Maria hadn't suffered a long-term injury. He told Prime Video France (via PSGTalk):

“I don’t think it’s very serious. It’s a leg knock and I really hope he’s available as soon as possible.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Pochettino Provides a Key Update on Di Maria’s Injury Following PSG’s Ligue 1 Win Over Lille OSC psgtalk.com/2022/02/pochet… Pochettino Provides a Key Update on Di Maria’s Injury Following PSG’s Ligue 1 Win Over Lille OSC psgtalk.com/2022/02/pochet…

PSG didn't seem to miss the Argentine winger much though, scoring twice in the second half to walk away with a 5-1 victory. The comprehensive win over defending champions Lille took Pochettino's side 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille in the Ligue 1 table.

They have now picked up 56 points from 23 league matches this term, losing just once, and have scored 51 goals while conceding 19.

Angel Di Maria has not been at his best this season for PSG

Di Maria has made 18 appearances across competitions for PSG in the ongoing campaign, scoring three goals and five assists.

In fact, the winger hasn't scored for the club since a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Saint-Etienne on November 28 last year. He will hope the layoff from his most recent injury isn't too long as he looks to find his best form again.

Overall, Di Maria has made 282 appearances for the club across all competitions since joining them in the summer of 2015. The mercurial Argentine has a more than handy record, having amassed 91 goals and 119 assists in those matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Di Maria has also won multiple domestic honors with the Parisians. He has picked up four Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, four French League Cups and five French Super Cups during his time at the Parc des Princes. Both the winger and the club will look to add the UEFA Champions League to that list this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee