"I really hope he’s on it against us"– Aaron Ramsdale eager to "test" himself against Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United clash

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly ready for a 'full-on battle' with Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Manchester United on December 3.

The clash will mark Ralf Rangnick's first game as Manchester United's interim manager.

Arsenal are currently three points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League. Arsenal sit in fifth position while United sit in eighth. The Gunners will hope to extend this lead should The Red Devils lose to Chelsea on November 28.

Be that as it may, Ramsdale is ready to take on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. He hopes the Portuguese prodigy brings his A-game to the pitch. Here's what the England goalkeeper said:

"I’d never thought I’d play against Ronaldo. But I really hope he’s on it against us because it gives me a chance to test myself. As much as you want to go somewhere like that [Old Trafford] there’s no better feeling than getting on top of someone and saying I’ve had a full-on battle with Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's only bright spot in their otherwise devastating season

Despite losing to Liverpool last week, Arsenal have more or less turned things around this campaign. This comes after they were obliterated in the first few weeks of the new campaign where they lost three games on the trot.

On the flip side, Manchester United have registered just two wins in their last seven Premier League games. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals and made two assists in his nine appearances. It's safe to say he has been the only bright spot for The Red Devils.

Should Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo will probably look to find another home for himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League. It's safe to assume he wouldn't want to associate himself with Europe's second tier competition at this stage of his career.

Furthermore, the Portuguese prodigy is still scoring clutch goals. He has scored multiple late winners and equalizers in United's Champions League campaign this season. This makes him an asset for any other team he wishes to join, should he leave Manchester United.

This is perhaps what makes United's clash against Chelsea a crucial one. After qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, Manchester United will be riding high on confidence. They will be hoping to turn things around against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Manchester United take on Chelsea on November 28 at Stamford Bridge.

