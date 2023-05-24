“I really like him” - Jamie Carragher names 3 reasons why Liverpool should sign Chelsea superstar 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount. The retired defender believes the England international would be a good signing because of his pressing, his attacking output, and the fact that he is a homegrown player.

Mount's existing contract with the Blues is set to expire next year. The English midfielder appears to be on the verge of an exit this summer as talks over an extension are yet to progress.

The Chelsea academy graduate has been linked with a move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to bolster their midfield. The Reds recently pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and are now looking for alternate options.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Mason Mount is more likely to join Liverpool than sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands. @BobbyVincentFL] 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Mason Mount is more likely to join Liverpool than sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands. #lfc 🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Mason Mount is more likely to join Liverpool than sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands. #lfc [@BobbyVincentFL] https://t.co/fMGLeUKSE3

Carragher has given his seal of approval on Mount's potential Liverpool transfer. The Englishman believes the Chelsea star could be a great asset for Jurgen Klopp's side. He told The Anfield Wrap (as quoted by This is Anfield):

“Mason Mount is a funny one in that people always seem a little bit down on him for whatever reason. I’ve never got it, I’m a huge fan. He’s a Champions League winner. I really like him. He’s got the energy to press, he’d provide a greater goal threat from midfield than we have from Jordan in that position right now."

Carragher added:

“Every top manager who’s been at Chelsea has picked him. Plays for England and I think the club have also got to be thinking about that homegrown situation.”

"I’d be delighted with that" - Jamie Carragher names two more signings Liverpool must make along with Chelsea star

Apart from the Blues midfielder, Carragher insists that Liverpool must secure Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and a defensive midfielder as well. The former Reds defender believes the Englishman and the Argentine will not be defensive solutions in the middle of the park for Klopp's side.

Carragher said:

"If we brought Mac Allister and Mason Mount in, I’d be delighted with that. I definitely want us to bring a defensive midfield player in as well because Mount and Mac Allister are more offensive midfield players. I don’t think our problem is going forward, our problem is defensively."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Liverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with the player, waiting on final details. #LFC



There’s fixed amount/clause into his Manchester City are not in the race for Alexis Mac Allister at this stage. No talks or concrete contacts.Liverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with the player, waiting on final details.There’s fixed amount/clause into his #BHAFC contract. Manchester City are not in the race for Alexis Mac Allister at this stage. No talks or concrete contacts. 🇦🇷 #MCFCLiverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with the player, waiting on final details. 🔴 #LFCℹ️ There’s fixed amount/clause into his #BHAFC contract. https://t.co/r8Ry98mUrU

Carragher added:

“If we’re gonna get back to where we wanna be, which is challenging Man City and challenging for big trophies, we’ve got to sort ourselves out defensively because that’s been the biggest problem this season.”

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with the Reds. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the club is close to agreeing on personal terms with the midfielder.

Poll : 0 votes