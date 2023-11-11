“I really liked how defensively committed he was today” - Arteta singles out Arsenal star for special praise after win against Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Oleksandr Zinchenko following his remarkable display in their latest Premier League triumph. Arsenal emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline against Burnley, a match that saw Zinchenko play a pivotal role.

The Ukrainian international made a significant impact as a starter, having previously been relegated to a substitute role in the preceding two fixtures. His dynamic performance was capped by an extraordinary goal from the edge of the area.

Arteta singled out Zinchenko during his post-match press conference, commending the fullback's brilliance and quality (via Football London):

“Very happy with him. Especially against these teams, the fluidity, threat that he brings, the spaces that he occupies and opens for other players is critical. I really liked how defensively committed he was today.

“The goal is a really good example of how he’s living the game - when the ball is far from him, he’s the first on the ball, that’s why he scores the goal. That’s what we need from him.”

Zinchenko's statistics from the match were equally impressive. He registered 116 touches and completed 82 accurate passes. His defensive acumen was on full display, winning 14 duels and executing five successful tackles.

Additionally, he achieved a perfect record with his long balls, successfully completing all seven attempts.

As the Gunners gear up for their next encounter against Brentford after the international break, Zinchenko's recent form will position him as a likely candidate for selection.

Arsenal beat Burnley, climbing to 2nd in the Premier League table

In an encounter at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners overcame a sturdy Burnley side 3-1, catapulting themselves to second place in the Premier League points table. They are now level on points with leaders Manchester City (27 points).

Notably, the Clarets tested the Gunners' resolve, as the visitors had to dig deep to secure the win. Leandro Trossard played a pivotal role in breaking down Burnley's staunch defence, netting a crucial goal just before the halftime whistle.

This strike marked the end of the visitors' staunch resistance in the first half. However, Josh Brownhill's 54th-minute deflected shot unexpectedly levelled the score, momentarily dampening Arsenal's momentum.

However, the Gunners quickly regained their lead, thanks to William Saliba's timely header, merely three minutes and 39 seconds after Burnley's equalizer. The spotlight then shifted to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who enjoyed a spectacular goal, extending Arsenal's lead with 16 minutes remaining.

Despite facing a late setback with Fabio Vieira's dismissal – a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on Brownhill – the Gunners had the tactical discipline to secure the victory.